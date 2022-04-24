Surry County Most Wanted

April 24, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

McMillian

<p>Taylor</p>

Taylor

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Travis Shane McMillian, 41, a white male wanted on a parole warrant who is on supervision for two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Alfonzo Sanchez Taylor, 37, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Coty Lane Mayes, a 31, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and financial card fraud;

• Calvin Wayne Bond, 40, a black male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.