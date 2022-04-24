Surry County divorces

April 24, 2022

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Jessica Michelle Marion and David Wayne Warrick; granted on April 14.

– Elizabeth Sue Marie Taylor and Damian D. Eaton; granted on April 14.

– Katherine Doris Cropps and Patrick Lee Cropps; granted on April 14.

– Ambermae Dawn Snow and Austin Garrette Snow; granted on April 14.

– Veronica Rodriguez Lendechy and Emilio Sixtos Campos; granted on April 14.