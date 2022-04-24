Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Daniel Morgan Long, 48, of Kershaw County, South Carolina, to Anna Rebecca McCollum, 44, of Kershaw County.

– Samuel Caleb Max Horton, 24, of Stokes County to Baylee Dayle Atkins, 23, of Surry County.

– Christian Mackenzie Shinault, 26, of Surry County to Haylee Leann Easter, 23, of Surry County.

– Kevin Randall Heifrin, 40, of Surry County to Jessica Layne Talbott, 35, of Surry County.