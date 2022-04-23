SCC PTK members write to Honor Flight veterans

Planting summer flowering bulbs

From now until the end of April, the bulbs of summer flowers such as glads, peonies, clematis vines, bleeding heart bushes can be set out. You can find the bulbs of summer at nurseries, hardwares, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware, and garden centers. When you purchase bulbs, buy a bag of bone meal and blood meal as well as peat moss to apply around the bulbs and corms. Feel the bulbs and corms before buying to make sure they are not rotten or mushy. Dig holes about three or four inches deep, place the bulbs and corms with root sides down. Place peat moss in bottom of the hole and cover with more peat moss, bone meal and blood meal before covering with soil and tamp down with hoe blade. Water once a week.

Season of the bird nests

Birds are active as April showers its way down. The birds are looking for secure places to build nests and lay eggs. They especially like areas near a food and water supply and also close to nesting materials. If you keep the feeders and birdbath supplied with food and fresh water, they will certainly find a nesting area near your home.

Organizing the shed, barn, or outbuilding

As the gardening season gets on the way, it’s time to organize tools, shovels, mowers, trimmers, and supplies. Place everything where you will know where to find it when you need it. Keep the barn, shed, or outbuilding swept out and sprayed once a month to protect from insects and critters.

Planing for a colorful four o’ clock year

Now is the time to purchase several packs of four o’ clocks for a season of dark green foliage and colorful flowers of red, yellow, wine, white, pink, and speckled and marbled blooms. You can find them in seed racks at Walmart, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, hardwares, and supermarkets for around $2 per packet. Four o’ clocks will thrive in any type of soil and will bloom until the first frost.

Red Hot Poker is one tough perennial

Red Hot Poker has a great name and when it blooms, it actually resembles a red hot poker. You will need an extra large container to grow one of these on the porch or deck. It thrives in all seasons and blooms in early spring and summer. It needs water once a week and feeding with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month. The red hot poker is red but also available in bright yellow orange. They are definitely one of the most carefree of all perennials to grow and their blooms are beautiful as well as unusual.

Mowing season on the way

The season of mowing is now upon us as early spring is here. Make sure the lawn is dry before you mow. It is easier to mow when the lawn is dry and you have a sharp blade. Before mowing, spray the housing of the mower with a light oil spray such as WD-40 to prevent clippings from sticking to the housing and promoting rust. Oil the wheels and cables to make it easier to adjust. Check the oil before starting the mower and always fill mower with gas before starting. Mow preferably in the afternoon when the sun has completely dried the lawn.

Wild onions still part of the lawn

Wild onions will be with us until the warmer weather dries them up. Before you mow, use the weed trimmer to cut the onions down to ground level to stunt the growth. If dandelions are around use the weed trimmer to cut them down to ground level, destroying their yellow flowers.

Use a fine textured potting medium

Fine texture is the ingredient most important when you purchase potting medium for hanging baskets, pots, and quality medium has no bark chips, sawdust, but a fine mix of soil, peat moss and fine nutrients. A finely textured medium will retain the moisture in the heat of summer without drying out. The very best potting mediums come in one cubic foot bags and are especially formulated for flowers. Feel the bags and if you feel lumps and clumps, do not buy it. It is always better in the long run to pay a little more and get something worthwhile that will produce good results.

Ferns are investment in long term greenery

You can have greenery all year long when you take care of ferns. They will thrive on porches and decks outside in spring, summer, and early autumn. In late autumn before frost, you can move them inside the house for winter. You can choose from the Boston Fern, Panda Fern, or Asparagus Fern. You can purchase them in small containers and transplant them to larger containers filled with fine texture potting medium to grow all summer on the porch or deck. They can be moved inside to a semi-sunny room to winter over. All they will need in winter is a semi-sunny location in a corner of a room, a drink of water every ten days, and an application of Flower-Tone organic flower food every month. By being indoors, ferns will develop runners in the quest for sunlight. Trim these runners back to promote growth in winter.

Sunflowers for summer beauty

Sunflowers perform well on the edge of the summer garden plot as they bloom and follow the sun all day long. Their seeded flowers attract goldfinches and other birds. A pack of seeds cost around $2. There are quit a few varities in short and tall species. You can plant one or two hills in the flower bed and the corners of the garden plot. They will certainly make your garden or flower bed bird friendly and full of activity.

Hoping for plenty of late April showers

Maybe if we keep the umbrella handy, it will coax an April shower as we move farther into the month. We always loved April showers because you can just walk in them without getting soaking wet and also enjoy their fresh aroma and breath in all that fresh air. We don’t seem to get as many now, but every one we experience is a welcome event.

Preparing an English green casserole

To prepare this pea casserole you will need two cans of Green Giant Le Sueur early June peas or one quart fresh or frozen green peas. If you use canned peas, drain them, one can Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, one third cup of milk, one two ounce jar of diced pimentos, one eight ounce pack finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, one pack of Ritz crackers (crushed or run through blender in “grate” mode), four hard boiled eggs (diced), one stick melted light margarine, two beaten eggs. Mix the peas, Campbell’s soup mix, melted margarine, and milk. In another bowl, mix the diced eggs, pimentos, finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Spray a two quart casserole dish with Pam baking spray. Layer bottom with cheese mixture, and then a layer of the pea mixture, followed by another layer of cheese mixture and finally another layer of pea mixture. Top with the pack of grated Ritz crackers. Bake at 300 degrees for half hour.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Turn off.” There is something about him that attracts woman to other men.

“Rainbow tie.” “That’s a beautiful rainbow neck tie you are wearing.” “What do you mean by a rainbow tie?” “Well, it has a big pot at the end of it!”

“Unusual proposal.” Wife: “I remember the night you proposed to me.” Husband: “Oh, yes.” Wife: “I was silent for a whole hour after that.” Husband: “That was the happiest hour of my life!”

“Strange craving.” “A pregnant woman and her husband were sitting in the waiting room. The wife looked at a lamp on a table and said, “That is a lovely lamp.” Her husband gave her a strange look and said, “Don’t tell me you’re starting to crave furniture!”