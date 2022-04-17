Marriages

April 17, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Chance Tad Dearing, 25, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Melissa Ann Wall, 36, of Patrick County.

– Aaron Stone Linville Jr., 24, of Yadkin County to Porsche Lynne Tate Lewellyn, 24, of Yadkin County.

– Lukas Edward Dillon, 20, of Guilford County to Kynzee Mikel Jenkins, 20, of Guilford County.

– Brock Sutton Jessup, 24, of Surry County to Tori Alexandra Fulk, 23, of Surry County.

– William Franklin Reavis, 41, of Surry County to Jennifer Nicole Fain, 40, of Surry County.

– Juan Gerardo Curiel Lomeli, 48, of Surry County to Gladis Curiel, 62, of Surry County.

– Gary Eugene King, 67, of Surry County to Teresa Mae Lyons, 60, of Surry County.

– William Dustin Jordan, 19, of Surry County to Elizabeth Shyanne Knepp, 19, of Surry County.

– Jesus Moises Luna, 27, of Surry County to Laura Beth Gough, 24, of Surry County.

– Donald Stewart Hiatt, 61, of Surry County to Lee Anne Williams, 62, of Surry County.

– Kevin Robert Hill, 43, of Pulaski County, Virginia, to Laura Vernon, 51, of Pulaski County.

– Willie Edwin Hinson, 29, of Surry County to Tiffany Ann Prevette, 31, of Surry County.