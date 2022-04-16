Stephanie Lackey inducted into honor society

April 17, 2022
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– William Luckenbach Holcomb to Inglis Holcomb, Denise Halcomb Faw and Richard Benbow Holcomb; lots 90-92 Eugene G. Smith property PB 4 40 Mount Airy; $0.
– Michael Alvin Taylor to Michael Alvin Taylor and Kimberly Renee Taylor; 1 acre PB 219 Eldora; $0.
– Charles Vernon and Sheila Vernon to Santiago Ortiz Jr.; lot 2 section 4 Pine Lakes subdivision PB 7 38 Stewarts Creek; $360.
– Mary A. Windsor, Paul A. Park, Lynn Hampton Clayton, David Grant Clayton, Tammy Hampton Gragg, Mitchell Paul Gragg, Benny Charles Park, Jewell H. Park, Doris Evelyn Park Luffman and Thomas Randall Wallace to PMI Properties, LLC; 26.721 acres PB 40 157 Elkin; $1,100.
– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Eric Mojica and Courtney Mojica; tract Mount Airy; $388.
– Luyis Gerardo Garcia Sanchez, Yaneth Ortiz Reyes and Yaneth Garcia to Reynoso Alfonso Aguilar; 1.010 acres; $14.
– William E. Lowe II and Dolores L. Lowe to Kamron Ray Nunn; 12.235 acres PB 40 104 Westfield; $130.
– Scotty William Beck and Michelle L. Beck to Janice L. Harp and Christopher W. Harp; 1.00 acres PB 15 134; $105.
– Pet, L.L.C and Pet, LLC to Two Rivers Wilkesboro II, LLC; four tracts; $1,050.
– Sink Family Limited Partnership and Kester A. Sink to Judy Lynn Bunker, Judy Johnson Bunker, Travis Lowder Bunker, Lisa Wolford, Terry Wayburn Johnson and Barry Wade Johnson; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Marian K. O’Neal to Threefold Cord Handyman Services, Inc.; 3 lots Westfield Rd; $130.
– Deanne M. Haynes, Hannah H. Johnson and Michael Sean Johnson to Landon R. Mitchell; 13.692 acres PB 40 127 Dobson; $70.
– Nancy R. Belton to Patty Martin Folger; condominium deed unit 127 Plantation Place Condominium (formerly Hazelnut Plantation Place Condominiums phase II) bk 1 217-218, 221, 223, 235, 254, 276, 286, 295, 302, 305, 322, 325, 343 Mount Airy; $530.
– George Clayton Barlow Jr. and Jill Draughn Tucker Barlow to Nancy Flango and William Flango; 5.139 acres PB 32 169 Eldora; $850.
– Jason Samuel Simmons and Maggie Simmons to Rodney B. Edwards and Vickie L. Edwards; 0.307 acres 363 Johnson Ridge Road Elkin; $310.
– Michelle D. Southard, David Southard, Trent E. Draughn and Velvet Draughn to Anthony Mattioli and Fern Mattioli; tract; $105.
– County of Surry, John J. Aldridge IV, Alvin E. Davis and John J. Aldridge to Apolinar Mendez Valdez; commisioners deed tract one 1 acre file 19 CVD 1513; $22.
– County of Surry, John J. Aldridge IV, John S. Davis and John Aldridge to Apolinar Mendez Valdez; commisioners deed tracts file 18 CVD 786; $27.
– Michael Pete Johnson and Regina Smith Johnson to Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC; tract Ellis Leftwich subdivision PB 4 38 Mount Airy; $60.
– Johnny Allen Watts and Brandi Nicole Watts to Mark Kington and Summer Kington; 10.079 acres tract four Whit-Acre, LLC; PB 33 190 Pilot; $236.
– Edward Leonard Salerno and Mary Cecile Salerno to Gerald B. Williams and Adriana Lucia Guillen Ramirez; lot 33 Windsor Park subdivision section 2 PB 12 149 Dobson; $1,280.
– Misty M. Smithey to Brian Lee Dula and Gina Denise Dula; tract one 37.25 acres and tract two 0.73 acres Bryan; $620.
– Gray Franklin Dalton to Mitchell Dalton; tract South Westfield; $22.
– Elijah Miles Propst Walton and Crystal Gale to Elijah Miles Propst Walton; 0.770 acres Longhill; $0.
– Georgia Sue Schaub to Buffy Ann James; 14 1/2 acres Dobson; $0.
– Estate of Carol Tolbert Beck, estate of Marshall Gilmer Hill, Shirley Ashburn, Carol Tolbert Beck, Dale Ray Ashburn, Danny Beck and Marshall Gilmer Hill to Ryan Anthony Sydnor; 0.158 acres tract three and 1.824 acres tract four PB 26 17 Pilot estate of Carol Tolbert Beck file 22 E 94 and estate of Marshall Gilmer Hill file 22 E 235; $367.
– James Day Hall and Dawn Hall to Steven B. Barnard and Sheree R. Barnard; 0.446 acres PB 40 152 Mount Airy; $60.
– Kenneth Earl Johnson to Curtis Lee Slate, Michael Rilee Slate and Kenneth Earl Johnson; 10.49 acres Franklin; $0.
– Jan Lee Reid, Teresa Pope Reid, Alvin R. Reid Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Fulk Reid to Connie Marie Windes; 2.00 acres PB 40 126 Pilot; $670.
– The William Garber Sr. and Bonnie Garber Revocable Living Trust, William J. Garber Sr. and Bonnie K. Garber to Sarah Stone Yopp; lot 1 Brownshed subdivision PB 17 75 Dobson; $310.
– Julie A. McManaway to Jose Carlos Navarro Del Castillo; 0.36 acres Elkin; $260.
– NYCUM, LLC and R & R Properties, LLC to Grassy Creek Vineyard and Winery, LLC; 28.517 acres Elkin; $497.
– Roger William Eric Sechrist and Heather Renee Sechrist to Patrick Curtis; tract; $336.
– Estate of Lorene Johnson Moore, Carrie Wilmoth, Lorene Johnson Moore, Vivian Lorene Moore, Scott Bradley Moore, Christopher Chad Moore and Laura Moore to Nathan James Lambert; 3.11 acres Rockford estate of Lorene Johnson Moore 21 E 1046; $540.
– Mt. Airy Collision Center, Inc. to TJM Investments of Surry, LLC; tract one 4.78 acres PB 33 101 Mount Airy; $0.
– Michael C. Portis to Laura Elizabeth Owens and Laura Owens Triplette; lot 58 PB 1 39 Mount Airy; $240.
– Misty Goins to Terry A. Waters Jr.; 0.674 acres PB 38 83 Pilot; $0.
– Henry and Maxine Moore Family Trust, Henry Lance Moore and Maxine Moore Family Trust, Brandon L. Alberg, Henry Moore and Maxine Moore to Megan Cooley Stainback and Kevin Dale Stainback; 12.18 acres Bryan; $96.
– Estate of Carol Marie Hammond, Carol Marie Hammond and Timothy Joseph O’Connor to James Lucas; 0.433 acres lots 51-54 portion of lot 55-56 E.F. Tolbert property PB 3 25; $202.
– Michael Penn, Windy Penn, Wendy Penn, Michael S. Penn and Debra Penn to Craig Herman Stephens; 0.344 acres Mount Airy; $200.
– Marty Douglas Puckett, Monica Emerson Puckett, Rhonda Puckett Hamstead and Steven Lynn Hamstead to Earlie Gaston Gilley III and Ashley Crouch Gilley; 68.89 acres PB 40 168; $530.
– Clarence W. Mabe, Clarence C. Mabe and Jama G. Mabe to Tammy L. Sicignano; 0.53 acres Indian Grove Church Road Westfield; $0.
– Estate of Betty Ann McKinney, estate of Betty Ann Boone Johnson McKinney, Judy Lynn Bunker, Judy Johnson Bunker, Travis Lowder Bunker, Lisa Wolford, Terry Wayburn Johnson, Barry Wade Johnson, Betty Ann McKinney and Betty Ann Boone Johnson McKinney to David Minasion and Marilyn J. Minasion; tract Mount Airy estate of Betty Ann McKinney file 21 E 8 58; $220.
– Linda Vernon Semones and Larry Thomas Semones to Cody Carpenter and Ashley Carpenter; tract PB 24 197 Mount Airy; $500.
– Estate of John Lee Mittman, Fredrick G. Johnson and John Lee Mittman to John Wesley Collins; tract Mount Airy estate of John Lee Mittman file 21 SP 183; $0.