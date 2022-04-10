In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Ingleside Development, LLC to Morris W. Samet and Kathleen E. Samet; 1.56 acres lot 19 Ingleside subdivision phase 3 PB 26 3 South Westfield and Longhill; $90.
– Iris Heath Bryant, Iris Goins Heath, Jamie Lee Heath II and Summer Grace Heath to Iris Heath and Jamie Lee Heath II; lot 48 section 3 Richard Gwyn R.E. Ashby Estate subdivision PB 8 26 Mount Airy; $4.
– Carolyn E. Smith and Ronnie D. Easter to Jennifer L. King and Michael P. King; 2.500 acres Dobson; $0.
– Dianna Kennedy and Jason Kennedy to Tashina Renea Parks; lots 51-54 V.W. Luffman development PB 3 126 Bryan; $262.
– Roy R. Mitchell and Michelle G. Mitchell to Broz & Jodi Farms, LLC; 14.610 acres PB 40 67 Dobson; $370
– Estate of David Hardin Payne, Billie Lee King, Johnnie Payne and David Hardin Payne to Jordan Aaron Goins; lot 36 section 2 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 56 Mount Airy 21 E 1080; $200.
– Miller Road Properties, LLC to Armando Seda Quinones; portion of lot 118 and lot 119 Byerly and Banner development PB 1 74; $270.
– Dakota L. Martel to CMH Homes Inc.; lot 10 Oakview subdivision PB 14 8; $31.
– Carlene E. Creed and Jimmie A. Creed to David Evans Creed and Michelle H. Creed; 13.109 acres tract 2 PB 40 78 Rockford; $0.
– Carlene E. Creed and Jimmie A. Creed to Jessica Creed Cooper and William Craig Cooper; tract Rockford; $0.
– Douglas Monroe Parrish to Stephanie Diane Webb; 2.21 acres tract 9 PB 25 141 Eldora; $460.
– James Clyde Hayes and Betty Ruth Hayes to Patricia Lynn Hayes; tract Elkin; $0.
– Brian F. Darnell, Beth Darnell and Beth Poplin to Beth Poplin; lot 11 block A Mitchell Bluff Estates PB 7 35 Elkin; $0.
– Terry L. Ayers, Lyndsey D. Ayers and Pamela Michelle Ayers to Carolyn P. Phillips; lot 9 Colonial Estates subdivision PB 7 37 Eldora; $192.
– Beth Poplin to Kristy Woodruff Neely and Jamie Ann Woodruff; lot 11 block A Mitchell Bluff Estates PB 7 35 Elkin; $370.
– Rebecca Manning and Ashley Manning to Donnie Dale McMillian and Mary Alice Woods; tract one 1.00 acres tract six and tract two 2.15 acres tract seven PB 14 26 Westfield; $36.
– Henry Calvin Barneycastle, Nancy C. Barneycastle, Kimberly Freeman and Roger Mark Freeman to Kimberly Freeman and Roger Mark Freeman; 2.06 acres PB 40 148 Rockford; $0.
– Douglas Robbins and Sarah Williams Robbins to Forrest E. Swearingen; 1.00 acres Stewarts Creek; $100.
– Pilot Mtn. Properties, Inc. to Jacqueline Cortes; lot 9 Clover Field subdivision PB 15 92 Dobson; $50.
– Candieth C. Crews to Bobby Ray Young Jr.; tract South Westfield; $145.
– J.A. Hunter Enterprises, LLC to Franklin Communities, LLC; 1 1/2 acres; $330.
– Jennie L. Lowry, Rickie L. Caudill and Rickie L. Caudle to Ramon Torres Mata and Guadalupe M. Ramirez; tract Mount Airy; $108.
– Eva M. Miriano and David A. Miriano to James Sandy Loggins Jr. and Kristie Rochelle Loggins; lot 16 phase 1 Orchard Mountain development PB 10 86 Franklin; $628.
– Steve Johnson and Sue Johnson to Stephen Michael King and Brittiny Dawn King; 0.75 acres Mount Airy; $304.
– Jackventures, LLC and Main Street Commercial; LLC to R&L Adventures, LLC; tract Elkin; $86.
– Delana J. Newsom and Stephen P. Newsom Joint Trust, Delana J. Newsom and Stephen P. Newsom to Bryan A. Pierson and Debra A. Pierson; tract; $650.
– Gaylan Roosevelt Tucker to Aaron Shay Tucker; 1.95 acres Shoals; $0.
– Diane Burnham to Robert William Hawks; tract; $290.
– Karen Lynn Standley and Thomas Walter Standley to Jessica J. Villegas and Sergio Israel Villegas Hernandez; lots 6-7 and section 1 Autumn Hills subdivision PB 14 194 Dobson; $36.
– Brenda Combs Reece and Jerry Franklin Reece to Mack H. Angle Jr.; lots 61-65 G.W. Shropshire property Mount Airy; $85.
– Estate of Blanca Elena Goins, Nancy K. Goings, Jimmy Goings, Penny S. Goings, Kevin Goings, Debbie Goings, Charles R. Briggs, Blanca Elena Goins and Bart Goings to Bobby McCormick; 76.407 acres PB 40 120 Franklin estate of Blanca Elena Goins 22 E 210; $150.
– Pilot Mountain Friends St. Church, Inc., Trustees of Pilot Mountain Friends St. Church, Inc., Joseph E. Snow, Tommy Snow, Jeremiah Thomas, Crystal Thomas, Doug Brannon, Mike Stone, Krystal Thomas and Mike Gray Stone to Pilot Mountain Friends St. Church, Inc.; tract Pilot; $0.
– Lloyd Walter Terry and Laura Rooks Terry to Peter W. Lazzerini and Sherry L. Lazzerini; 0.99 acres lot 8 Mountain View subdivision PB 9 158 Franklin; $736.
– Hilda S. Harbour, Frances S. Peacock and Barbara S. Cruise to Nathaniel James and Michelle Woolfolk; 10.960 acres PB 40 136 Eldora; $109.
– Ashtin Nicole Springthorpe and Glenn Springthorpe to Eddie Gene Matthews; tracts Franklin; $0.
– Sergio Rosales Salas to Joselyne Bueno; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Dwight D. Denny Family Trust, The Dwight D. Denny Family Trust and Dwight D. Denny to Andy L. Marion and Pamela C. Marion; 8.645 acres PB 33 141 Pilot; $296.
– Estate of Colleen Jones, Richard Donnie Darnell, Stacey Darnell, Robert S. Jones II, Charles R. Briggs, Colleen Jones and R.S. Jones II to James Gordon Jones II; tract one 30,000 sq ft and tract two 0.419 acres Elkin estate of Colleen Jones 22 E 333; $0.
– Ronald Howard Martin Jr. to Linda D. Jarrell; tract Mount Airy; $56.
– Sandra Galehouse and Robert Galehouse to Seth D. Utt; 0.471 acres Elkin; $430.
– David Rex Reynolds to CEL Investments, LLC; lot 37 section 4 Knollwood subdivision PB 12 186 Stewarts Creek; $320.
– Gaylord M. Gentry to Pamela A. Dalton; tract Mount Airy; $96.