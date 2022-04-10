Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• William Dale Southern, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 50, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploitation of disabled/elderly and felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Ricky Brandon Hawks, 41, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and larceny;

• Kip E. Henry, 65, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of weapon of mass destruction.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.