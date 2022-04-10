Surry County divorces

April 10, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Pattie B. Lewallen and Bobby L. Lewallen; granted on March 24.

– Alicia Dawn Vipperman Hiatt and Donald Stewart Hiatt; granted on March 31.

– Christopher Ashley Driggers and Cathi Townley Driggers; granted on March 31.

– Charles Crispin Gates Jr. and Kimberly Lynn Gates; granted on March 31.

– Angela Lawson Cannell and Mark Joseph Cannell; granted on March 31.

– Terry Lynn Sawyers and Joel William Sawyers; granted on March 31.

– James Howard Hicks Sr, and Elizabeth Ann Stanley Hicks; granted on March 31.

– Jeffrey L. Bartley and Misty Seachrist; granted on March 31.

– Jennifer Miller Pewitt and Dale Patrick Pewitt; granted on March 31.

– Lathan Tyler Mabe and Caitlyn Elizabeth Mabe; granted on March 31.

– Sarah Brown Spiers and Bryan Austin Spiers; granted on March 31.

– Kayla Southern Lawson and Benjamin Lawson; granted on March 31.

– Lindsey Crabb Harper and Timothy D. Harper; granted March 31.

– Haley Sullivan and William S. Sullivan IV; granted on March 31.

– Connie Brown Mooney and Christopher James Mooney; granted on March 31.

– Michael Ray Smith and Nicole Lynn Smith; granted on March 31.

– Amanda G. Barneycastle and Andrew G. Barneycastle; granted on March 31.

– Scott Michael Barrett and Jessica Marie Barrett; granted on March 31.

– Leann Nicole Hooker and Michael Jason Hooker; granted on April 4.