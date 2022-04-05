Early College students take second in science fair

April 5, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Makynna and Isabella Jackson received second place recognition in the Senior Division in the Engineering Category in the North Carolina Region 5 Science Fair. (Submitted photo)

Surry Early College High School had two students compete in the North Carolina Region 5 Science Fair recently.

The virtual Science Fair competition allowed students 3-5 minutes to meet with judges and answer questions on their project titled, Expired Light.

Makynna and Isabella Jackson received Second place recognition in the Senior Division in the Engineering Category for their project.