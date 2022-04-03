In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Christopher Daniel Stevens to Vicente Antunez, Griselda Antunez and Britani Antunez; 2.364 acres Marsh; $30.
– Jessica Lynn Harrison, Michael Harrison, Nathan Robert Crutchfield, Whitney Crutchfield, Daniel Gray Crutchfield and Amanda Crutchfield to Dawn Elaine Crutchfield; lots 4-5 section one Oakwood Estates PB 6 132 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Christopher W. Minton to Tristian Gubbs; 11.383 acres PB 10 51 Elkin; $202.
– Taylor Badgett, Taylor Younger Badgett and Logan Younger to Steven R. Johnson and Kari A. Johnson; 0.61 acres tract one; $400.
– Eric C. Williamson, Letha P. Williamson, Seth A. Williamson, Marianne R. Williamson, Josh A. Williamson, Kristina Williamson, James Kimber Williamson, S. Williamson and Carolyn Williamson to Travis Scott Martin; 73.25 acres Bryan; $600.
– Elbert G. Shubert III and Linda L. Shubert to Chenoa Card and Timothy L. Wright; tract one 0.736 acres and tract two lot 3 block A Z.T. Smith property PB 3 89 Mount Airy; 780.
– MCKEN Properties, LLC to Linda L. Shubert and Elbert G. Shubert III; 7.05 acres Long Hill; $640.
– Johnny Ray Johnson to Daniel Andrew Johnson; tract Dobson; $70.
– Estate of Nellie Ruth Snow, Tracey Clark, Tracey Snow Clark, Vickey Vickery, Alan Vickery, Dennis Snow, Betty Snow, Charles Mark Snow, Debbie Snow, Melody Tate, Anthony Tate and Nellie Ruth Snow to Tracey Snow Clark; parcel 1 lots 41-42 Franklin Heights PB 1 71 and parcel 2 tract Mount Airy estate of Nellie Ruth Snow 21 E 221; $92.
– Fountain of Life Family Worship Center, Inc. to Refuge Ministry, Inc.; 0.822 acres lots 10-16 and portion of lots 7-9 block C S. M. Hale property PB 1 37 and PB 34 166 Mount Airy; $546.
– Estate of Nancy C. Thomas, Deborah Craddock and Nancy C. Thomas to John T. Chmelik and Deloris E. Casey; tract one PB 16 64 Mount Airy; $274.
– Gerald Lee Hicks and Carolyn B. Hicks to Kasey H. Hall and Ben P. Hall; 0.717 acres lot 24 Gwynwood subdivision PB 6 198 Mount Airy; $355.
– Toni Jett Evans and Toni Denise Brintle to Michael Gregory Brintle; 1.495 acres PB 21 62 Mount Airy; $0.
– Austin Gregory Brintle to Austin Gregory Brintle and Alexandria Leonard; 1.495 acres PB 21 62 Mount Airy; $0.
– Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Joel Torres Mata; one acre Stewarts Creek; $156.
– Anna Jessup Callaway to Benjamin Neil Callaway; 3 tracts Westfield; $0.
– Anna Jessup Callaway to Sherri Jessup Babb; tracts Westfield; $0.
– Bryant W. Hunt and Treva C. Hunt to Andrew G. Knott and Sharon Madison Lilly; 3 acres Westfield; $300.
– Miguel Angel Luque to Melissa Schiber and Matthew R. Iuliucci; lot 4 and portion of lot 5 E.L. Byrd property PB 4 177 Elkin; $448.
– William Scott Snow, Karen Evans Snow, Billy Gray Wall and Susan Evans Wall to Billy Gray Wall and Susan Evans Wall; lots 38-39 block D Haymore development PB 1 68 Mount Airy; $40.
– Justin Charles Newsome and Keri Dawn Newsome to Shirley Ann Thompson; tract 6 PB 13 184; $950.
– John Thomas Moore and Bloncie May King Moore to Juan Guzman Mendez and Irene Edelmira Diaz Linares; 0.390 acres lot 1 PB 40 140 Mount Airy; $10.
– Chadd Development, LLC to Josh Holder; 0.843 acres lot 10 Pheasant Run subdivision PB 26 186 South Westfield; $54.
– Daniel G. Dobbins, Angie T. Dobbins, Grover C. Dobbins Jr. and Martha L. Dobbins to PQA Healthcare, Inc.; 2.358 acres PB 40 132 Dobson; $450.
– Chadd Development, LLC to Chaitalee Patel; lot 15 Oriole Estates subdivision PB 25 191 Pilot; $54.
– Eric Michael Latza to Theodore David Hill III; 3.984 acres Franklin; $28.
– PMB Ventures, LLC to Robert W. Musgrove; condominium deed unit B Colonial Condos bk 1 3 Pilot; $244.
– Tony James Hicks and Kristine S. Hicks to Faruk Husrev Gule and Deborah Doloris Gole; tract one .52 acres lot 35 section 4 and tract two 0.013 acres portion of lot 36 Fairfield subdivision PB 6 127 and PB 39 78 Mount Airy; $820.
– Adelia Brendle Gram and Lydia U. Brendle to Delarco, Inc.; 0.48 acres; $300.
– Derrick Anthony Cordova to Derrick Anthony Cordova and Denise Michelle Cordova; 2.529 acres ADJ Green Valley Road Elkin; $0.
– Ricky Shinault and Angela Shinault to Donna Shinault Payne; tract one lot 13 and tract two lots 14-18 block A John F. Fuller subdivision PB 4 122 Mount Airy; $0.
– Marion S. Spencer, John F. Spencer and Elaine C. Spencer to Shania Mackenzie Barber and Justin Wayne Barber; tract Stewarts Creek; $500.
– Charlotte L. Simone and Daniel E. Simone to Daniel E. Simone; lot 25-27 Bryant Creed Farm section 1 PB 13 24 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Eddie D. Reece and Tammy V. Reece to Joseph Stanley Maxson and Cynthia Mae Maxson; 0.723 acres Mount Airy; $370.
– Estate of Cleo Juanita Hiatt, Ralph L. Hiatt, Linda Gay Hiatt and Cleo Juanita Hiatt to Jared Lee Hooper; lot 11 Bannerwood subdivision PB 6 74 Mount Airy estate of Cleo Juanita Hiatt file 21 E 839; $320.
– Tyler R. Delp to Tyler R. Delp and Jordan R. Delp; 1.05 acres Eldora; $0.
– Bradley H. Hull and Samantha Angelina Hull to Mandi Hull Danley; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Terry Lee Riggs and Linda Kay Riggs to Belinda Kay Epperson and Scotty Eugene Epperson; 0.505 acres lot 1 section 1 Woodcreek subdivision Longhill PB 8 53; $60.
– Estate of Hugh W. Hauser, Norris E. Hauser and Hugh W. Hauser to Rachel K. Hauser; 17 acres PB 1 188 estate file 21 E 230; $0.
– Deborah Tolbert, Arnold Tolbert, Bonita Stanley, Christopher Stanley, Gregory Willard, Lacie Willard and Tammy Willard to Joseph G. Hunsucker and Kristy S. Hunsucker; 59.32 acres PB 40 130 Eldora; $0.
– Deborah Tolbert, Arnold Tolbert, Bonita Stanley, Christopher Stanley, Gregory Willard and Lacie Willard to Tammy Willard; 2.00 acres PB 40 130 Eldora; $0.
– Larry Wayne Easter and Alicia Nichols Easter to Greg John Nichols; 2 tracts Combs Street; $52.
– Sheryl White Dickerson, Donald M. Dickerson, Terrance Ray White, Anthony Dean White, Susan White, Lou White Smith and Todd W. Smith to L. Dean Simmons; 8.65 acres Mount Airy; $165.
– Quentin Duncan, Cecilia Marie Conner King, Cecilia M. Conner and Tony Andrew King to Cecilia Marie Conner King and Tony Andrew King; lot 26 White Plaines Acres PB 6 80 Mount Airy; $0.
– Patty M. Folger to Shane Murphy Hawks and Crystal Rae Folger Hawks; 22.91 acres Bryan; $890.
– Pike Electric, LLC and Floyd S. Pike Electrical Contractor, INC to Altec Industries, INC and Altec, INC; 16.569 acres lot 1 and 4 16.569 acres PB 40 144-147 South Westfield; $1,384.
– Estate of Rita France Farmer, Mark S. Royster and Rita France Farmer to Mary Elizabeth Holder; lot 10 PB 6 222 Mount Airy estate file 22-E-33; $364.
– Estate of Vera King Nachand, Vera King Nachand and Kenneth G. Sharpe to Irene P. Sayers and Edward Sayers; unit 4B Dearon Village III Condominiums PB 1 224 Pilot estate file 21 E 1062; $430.
– Carlene E. Creed and Jimmie A. Creed to Sandra Thompson and Brian Thompson; 1.101 acres PB 40 78 Rockford; $600.
– Barbara D. McCann and John D. McCann to Bernie Weaver Jr and Diane Weaver; 0.346 acres lot 2; $360.
– Julia Jeffries to Veronica L. Pegram; 2.692 acres; $420.