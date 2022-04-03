Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Joe Robert Reynolds, 61, a black male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for being declared a habitual felon and sex-offender failure to notify address change;

• Tammy Renee Tuttle, 48, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Michaela Cheyenne Harrison, 23, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations who is on supervision for felony obstructing justice and felony attempt to elude arrest;

• Ashley Dawn Ferguson Stowers, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony breaking and entering vehicles, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.