Marriages

April 3, 2022

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Brandon Scott Macie, 34, of Surry County to Rachel Alicyn Miller, 35, of Surry County.

– Qwenton Raye Johnson, 23, of Surry County to Jasmine Lee Kimber, 22, of Surry County.

– John Christopher Kennedy, 57, of Gaston County to Charity Lynn Bobbitt, 46, of Surry County.

– David Lee McBride Jr., 38, of Surry County to Crystal Dawn Harris, 38, of Surry County.

– Graham McKee Snyder, 33, of Montgomery County to Kristen Alexandra Bretz, 34, of Montgomery County.

– Billy Wayne Thomas, 64, of Surry County to Kathy Lynn Hamm, 55, of Patrick County, Virginia.

– David Alan Gotlieb, 55, of Stokes County to Melanie Decker, 52, of Stokes County.

– Hunter Reid Gowan, 21, of Surry County to Emma Marie Garland, 20, of Surry County.