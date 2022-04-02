Copeland Elementary raises money for the heart

April 2, 2022

Cody McCormick and Tamara Martin all smiles through the pie-in-the face fun.

Elizabeth Marsh pies principal Tamara Martin.

Elizabeth Marsh pies principal Tamara Martin.

Lucas Hutchens ready with two pies.

Lucas Hutchens ready with two pies.

Jake Farley pies principal Tamara Martin.

Jake Farley pies principal Tamara Martin.

$50 plus earners include, back row, from left, Damien Lopez, Zechariah Davis, Teagan Hasty, Reagan Boyette, Lillian Boyd, Leeland Inman, Jackson McCraw; front row, Fernando Juarez, Jax Freeman, Easton Bingman, Daniel Gonzalez, Elijah Marsh, and Thomas Harden.

$50 plus earners include, back row, from left, Damien Lopez, Zechariah Davis, Teagan Hasty, Reagan Boyette, Lillian Boyd, Leeland Inman, Jackson McCraw; front row, Fernando Juarez, Jax Freeman, Easton Bingman, Daniel Gonzalez, Elijah Marsh, and Thomas Harden.

Those who earned more than $100 include, from left, back row, Damien Lopez, Zechariah Davis, Teagan Hasty, Reagan Boyette, Lillian Boyd, Leeland Inman, Jackson McCraw; front row, Fernando Juarez, Jax Freeman, Easton Bingman, Daniel Gonzalez, Elijah Marsh, and Thomas Harden.

Top five fund raisers are Lucas Hutchens, Kasen Murphy, Jepp Simpson, Sky Shelton, and Kayleigh McCormick.

Top five fund raisers are Lucas Hutchens, Kasen Murphy, Jepp Simpson, Sky Shelton, and Kayleigh McCormick.

In February students at Copeland Elementary School raised money for the American Heart Association. Together, students raised more than $3,400.

Students who raised more than $50 were able to pie Principal Tamara Martin and physical education teacher Cody McCormick, in the face with whipped cream. Students raising more than $100 added chocolate syrup and sprinkles to their pie.

Lucas Hutchens was the top fundraiser, with more than $660. He was able to give Martin and McCormick two pies each.