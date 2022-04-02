SCC signs transfer agreement with UNCW

April 2, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

A new college transfer agreement will help students at Surry Community College complete a pathway that will guarantee admission to University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“Surry Community College is very proud of the successes of our transfer students, and we work hard to make it easier for our students to take advantage of college transfer opportunities,” said Ashley Morrison, SCC dean of academics. “Students, who meet admission requirements and are accepted into the UNCW Pathway to Excellence transfer partnership program, will know from day one of their college experience that they are university-bound. These students will feel as if they are a part of the Seahawk community even as college freshmen taking classes on Surry Community College’s campus.”

The Pathway to Excellence program is a pathway for guaranteed admission to UNCW for students completing an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science with a cumulative GPA of at least a 2.5 in transferable, college-level coursework from SCC. Guaranteed admission to the university does not constitute admission to a professional school or specific program.

Students interested in the UNCW Pathway to Excellence program can contact Jalen Little, Transfer Student Success Coordinator for UNCW, at 910-274-9757 or littlej@uncw.edu.