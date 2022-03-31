Song of the Mountains this weekend

March 31, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
From Staff Reports

Song of the Mountains is taping this Saturday in Marion, Va. featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter, Palmyra, and Travis Frye & Blue Mountain.

<p>Jeff and Sheri Easter are going to be performing for the first time on Song of the Mountains this weekend in Marion, Va.</p>

Jeff and Sheri Easter are going to be performing for the first time on Song of the Mountains this weekend in Marion, Va.

The gospel music and singing of Jeff and Sheri Easter will fill the Lincoln Theatre for Song of the Mountains on Saturday up in Marion, Va. Also performing for the taping will be Travis Frye & Blue Mountain, as well as the old time/Americana music of Palmyra.

Song of the Mountains tapes monthly in Marion for broadcast on public television and has been dubbed as the “Official Television Show for the State of Virginia.”

As members of acclaimed musical families, Jeff’s father being one of the Easter brothers, and Sheri’s mother is a member of the Lewis Family, their families have musical legacies dating back 60 and 58 years, respectively.

The Easters have been recognized for their talent receiving Grammy nominations. Sheri has been named Singing News Favorite Alto a whopping eleven times, and she was their Female Vocalist of the year four times. Most recently, their group was awarded the Trio of the Year for Singing News in 2021.

This performance for Song of the Mountains will be their first ever performance on that show.

Drawing from the sounds of Appalachia and Midwestern Americana, Palmyra captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives and their ever-expanding sonic palette. Their live sets explore the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, three-part harmonies, and foot percussion. Palmyra’s songs are intimate and contemplative and are arranged to allow them to create the aural illusion of a much larger band.

Travis Frye & Blue Mountain will also be performing in Marion this Saturday. They are a multi-generational bluegrass band that honors the Appalachian roots of the music while adding a modern twist. With members spanning the Foothills and Piedmont, the band incorporates spirited fiddle and banjo tunes along with modern selections.

The group’s original songs and their band sound reflect the area’s tradition, but also add their own creative instincts that give them a hard driving traditional sound. No strangers to Song of the Mountains, they have been on that stage before and will feel right at home with their brand of bluegrass music.

If the name sounds familiar, it is for good reason, Travis Frye was recently named as the new tourism coordinator for Surry County and Town of Dobson after a successful stint with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. This weekend Frye will be a goodwill music ambassador to the Commonwealth of Virginia, but only on loan from Surry County.

Tickets are available for the taping of Song of the Mountains; information can be found at: songofthemountains.org.