In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Edward G. Stoker, Geraldine M. Stoker, Carol Stoker Blackburn Collins, Charles E. Collins, Ricky N. Hauser, Debbie A. Hauser, Judy H. Biddle, Clyde H. Biddle Jr., Linda H. Rhyne, Traci Darnell, Keith Darnell, Tina Darnell, Cindy Darnell, Buddy Vestal and Beth V. Reavis to Dylan Bauguess and Tyler Bauguess; 0.53 acres Oakland Drive; $13.
– Marty Douglas Puckett, Monica E. Puckett, Rhonda Puckett Hamstead and Steven Lynn Hamstead to Ricky Ellis Hill and Pamela Creed Hill; lot one PB 40 134 Jim Hill Road; $79.
– Global Advisors, LLC to Robert Foley and Denise Lopez; 1.471 acres Rockford; $354.
– David A. Walsh Jr. and Hope E. Walsh to Erica Burtoff and Aaron Burtoff; tract one tract two lot 55 PB 4 69 and PB 32 132 Pilot; $66.
– Christopher Stephen Gentry and Kristie G. Gentry to Joel Alan Brown and Naomi N. Brown; 2.911 acres Klondike Road Elkin; $0.
– Linda D. Cole, Hector Mendez and Donald McElyea to Vern Steven Ferri; tract Elkin; $360.
– James Anthony Mikos and Lisa Mikos to Heather Rodelander and John Rodelander; 11.747 acres; $1,360.
– Michael Leon Boles and Sherry Marie Boles to Hannah Jolida Walker; tract PB 29 2 Mount Airy; $257.
– Kathyrn Lynn Martinat Campbell to Donald H. Martinat Jr. and Kathyrn H. Martinat; 5.183 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Hannah Jolida Walker to Hannah Jolida Walker and John Tyler Massey; tract PB 29 2 Mount Airy; $0.
– Philip H. Jessup, Tammy Beck Jessup, Deanna Lynn J. Arrington, Dennis Wade Arrington, Janet J. Murphy, Janet Elaine Murphy and Devon Clark Murphy to Michael W. McKinney and Angelia L. McKinney; tracts PB 38 149 Pilot; $598.
– Cossie Herbert Ayers to Breanna Chesnet and Matthew Chesnet; lot 1 1.08 acres and lot 2 1.09 acres Mount Airy; $346.
– Steven H. Porter and Karen R. Porter to Charles Lamar Reeves and Heather Elaine Reeves; 1 acre Rockford; $16.
– Estate of Ellen King, Dawn Renee Emerson, Shawn Michael Emerson, Gary Cecil King Jr., Jenna King and Ellen King to Jenna Marie King and Gary Cecil King Jr.; 3 tracts Mount Airy estate of Ellen King 22 E 75; $0.
– Jenny Y. Anderson to George Michael Kelleher and Kimberlee Marie Kelleher; tract one lot 38 Cedar Gate subdivision PB 17 9 tract two 0.368 acres tract three PB 32 163 Stewarts Creek; $206.
– Madeline Matanick, Tyler Scott Matanick and Madeline McCall Chitty to Joseph Randolph McDougal Jr.; 9,274 sq ft lots 4-5 PB 1 177 Mount Airy; $347.
– Travis J. Atkins to Kara Narigon and Stephen Narigon; 2.28 acres tract four lot 15 Boaz property PB 9 167 Eldora; $739.
– Stephen Eugene Branch to Zeuz Alejandro Narvaez Santiago; 3.07 acres lot one PB 40 105 Dobson; $24.
– Carl Edward Dickey and Pamela Rae Dickey to Robert H. Hill and Doris Renate Hill; tract one tract two 8.006 acres PB 34 169 Stewart Creek; $700.
– Gloria Mittman and Gloria Mittman McNeil to James Wesley Collins; tract Mount Airy; $35.
– Phillip Dale Welch and Jean H. Welch to Brandon Phillip Welch; 1.355 acres PB 40 111 Westfield; $0.
– Mary Ann Stanley to Aranda C. Stanley Whicker; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Estate of Kenneth Ross Dixon, Tommy J. Dixon, Kristin R. Dixon and Kenneth Ross Dixon to Wayne G. Simmons; lot 35 PB 19 10 Pilot estate of Kenneth Ross Dixon file 22 E 2 27; $660.
– James P. Fore and Leslie H. Fore to David Liupaeter and Elizabeth Juno; lot 79 section 5 Woodbridge subdivision PB 18 113 Mount Airy; $440.
– P.G. Barker Real Estate, Inc., Tommy Ridgeway, Eva Cranfil and William Ridgeway to ZHS Holdings, LLC; three tracts PB 11 74 and PB 12 164; $300.
– Flippin, Fulk and Associates, LLC to Jose Miguel Perez Navarro and Alma Rangel Villa; 0.975 acres Dobson; $60.
– Matthew A. Kunz and Samantha Simpson Kunz to Angelina Torres Rodriguez; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $220.
– Alene C. Cail, Alene C. Draughn and William C. Cail to Bobby Dean Goad; .274 acres PB 4 71 Dobson; 130.
– Stanley Farms, LLC, Jennifer S. Stanley, Timothy G. Stanley, Michael W. Stanley, Jane R. Newman, Randel L. Stanley and Gary S. Stanley to Archie Dean Durham; 50.947 acres PB 40 47 Bryan; $580.
– David Clark Bledsoe and Michelle Hawks Bledsoe to Robert James Heller Jr, and Kristen Hollie Heller; 0.60 acres tract 2 PB 25 8 Mount Airy; $70.
– Crystal Rae Folger Hawks and Shane Murphy Hawks to Joel Cervantes Madrigal and Jennifer Maldonado; 0.4346 acres Pilot; $779.
– Roberta Nichols Atkins and Moir Wayne Atkins to Christopher Wayne Atkins; tracts Pilot; $0.
– Aleene Pell and Aline Pell to Barry Pell and Alene Pell; tract Mount Airy; $10.
– SLA Properties, LLC, The Scott and Mary Rigney Living Trust, Scott Anthony Rigney and Mary Linda Foy Rigney to ALA Investment, LLC; unit 3b Mulberry Drive condominium BK 1 130-131 and 242-243 Mount Airy; $324.
– Michael E. Johnson, Kimberly Johnson, Sandra Hall and Ronnie Hall to Kevin Wayne Johnson; tract one 0.37 acres and tract two 2 1/2 acres Mount Airy; $20.
– Shirley Jean Goins to Debbie Sue Goins; 2.425 acres tract two PB 39 160 Westfield; $0.
– Shirley Jean Goins to Dana Clucky; 6.172 acres tract one PB 39 160 Westfield; $0.
– Shirley Jean Goins to Donna Goins; 6.480 acres PB 39 160 Westfield; $0.
– Hassell C. Cooke to James F. Brannen and Cynthia T. Brannen; 4.035 acres PB 39 168 Mount Airy; $660.