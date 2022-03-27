Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Andrae Lavance Cherry, 39, of Mecklenburg County to Amber Elaine Lytton, 37, of Surry County.

– Harry Thomas McFadden Jr., 30, of Surry County to Madeline Mckenzie Angel, 28, of Surry County.

– Adam Ray Bowman, 27, of Surry County to Kaitlyn Ashley Scarbrough, 27, of Polk County, Florida.

– Jose Oscar Garcia Sr., 47, of Surry County to Isabel Anabel Sebastion Pena, 34, of Surry County.

– Joseph Abraham Moreno, 30, of Surry County to Yuleima Meleini Alvarez Garcia, 27, of Surry County.

– Asante Nas Ralph, 25, of Surry County to Haley Annette Arthur, 23, of Surry County.

– Rafael Cruz Arellano, 28, of Surry County to Nora Hilda Rojas Barrientos, 24, of Surry County.