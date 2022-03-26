Fire Marshal: Lowgap fire cause known

Eight names are engraved upon the WWII memorial outside the former Westfield Elementary. With the school having been surplussed, the fate of the memorial, flag pole and bell were in doubt. Ryan Kelly

Dobson was the host Monday to the meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, with the jovial nature of Commissioner Larry Johnson notably absent from the meeting.

The board took a moment to discuss the previous weekend’s fire in Lowgap. County Commissioner Mark Marion and Fire Marshal Jimmy Ashburn had gone to inspect the fire and damage; and Ashburn then joined the board to give his assessment.

Marion reported from the top that no one was killed, and all homes were saved which were obviously the best possible results. Ashburn totaled the structures that had been at risk at 40, with 27 of those being residences, and said two homes had to be evacuated as a precaution.

“Skull Camp was called out Saturday around 4:30 p.m. for a half-acre fire, arrived on scene with an engine and they got there and proceeded to fight it. Then the wind got it, and it got away from them,” Ashburn said. “We had a lot of help from departments in the county, also outside agencies from Yadkin, Stokes and Wilkes Counties.”

The fire burned 195 acres, and the nearing containment as the meeting progressed. Ashburn said “a few more hot spots” were being watched. Undoubtedly the rains of the last several days took care of those lingers hot spots.

By the time the board meeting had ended, Skull Camp Fire and Rescue had released on social media, “This incident has been declared complete. On behalf of Skull Camp Fire & Rescue I want to say thank you to all the agencies that helped bring this incident to a successful close,” Brian Lowe, Fire Chief.

Commissioner Van Tucker questioned if the cause of the fire was known, to which the answer was in the affirmative, but no further details were provided to the commissioners. He then asked about the usage of helicopter assets that had been deployed to the area. Filling up from a local pond, Ashburn said the helo could drop 240 gallons of water in one run.

“The guys did a great job, no one hurt, no one killed,” he reported.

“Pass along to our volunteer firefighters, and to the state, forestry service, all those folks that we appreciate the response and all they’ve done,” Chairperson Bill Goins added, “it was a monumental effort.”

In other Board of Commissioners news:

– In the Open Forum Nevada Lowe rose to give her thoughts on PART, and the potential that the county is seeking to exit from the regional transportation authority. “Citizens wants the PART contract renewed. PART and YVEDDI may overlap, but they do not duplicate services. PART is a park and ride, YVEDDI is door to door service.

“Do you want public transportation in Surry County to be a monopoly? If PART leaves, it will leave on YVEDDI. The amount of taxes collected from public transportation is not the issues. It appears to be, from a citizen’s point of view, a self-serving reason for not renewing that contract.”

The board balked at a request to give PART approval to seek federal funds to expand Route 6 as they felt ridership had declined to such a level that the route no longer serves it purpose. Based on those discussions, ridership decline, and a 5% tax on rental cars that was a thorn in the side of some board members, they directed to county to investigate if Surry County could break free from PART.

A resolution from the PART board presented to the commissioners did little to change minds, and the breakup from PART is evolving.

– County Attorney Ed Woltz advised the board that a change was being made to the Spencer’s Mill Redevelopment Interlocal Agreement. The county and the city designed a plan where they would share certain costs during the Spencer’s Mill project. The only change to the agreement was moving the county’s first of six $250,000 payments to the current fiscal year.

Tucker made inquiry, “The request was for up to $1.5 million, and at that time we had some discussion that we may not be obligated to pay that much. It just depends on how much more money they raised. It looks to me that what this really does, is come Hades or high water, the county is going to be found to pay that $1.5 million not just to start the building like we were asked to do.”

Woltz confirmed, “We staked ourselves that whatever contribution is received that would reduce our contribution to the city, that’s done. I don’t think we are going out on a limb with this. We know what we’re looking at, the agreement is well drafted.”

Chairperson Bill Goins added, “I think we just have to do this in good faith that (Mount Airy) are going to do this the right way.”

Assistant to the County Manager Nathan Walls read the originally accepted Interlocal Agreement to the board, it confirmed that if Mount Airy receives additional funding from the Golden LEAF program that the county’s financial responsibility against the promised $1.5 million would be lessened. The board approved the Interlocal Agreement change unanimously.

– Recently recognized as the 2021 Longevity Business Winner of the Year, Rogers Realty and Auction have been tapped by the county once again to oversee an auction of county surplus. The Parks and Recreation Department is parting ways with a 2010 Ford F-150 and the board approved to allow Rogers to manage the sale.

– The county needs new equipment at the landfill and has made a request to purchase four 40-yard roll off containers. Repairs to current equipment has prolonged life expectancy, but Jessica Montgomery from public works found a better solution.

She would like to take funds budgeted to replace a skid steer that “we believe we can make work another year or two” and buy the new roll off containers from a North Carolina company instead. Reallocation of the funds to purchase new roll off containers was approved.

– A consent request was made for purchase of a medical chair for the Immunization Clinic of the Health & Nutrition Center. The medical chair will be used in the clinic to accommodate patients who receive vaccines and potentially have a reaction. A reclining chair will allow to make the patient more comfortable when needed, and there are no county funds required for the purchase. Federal pandemic relief funds will be used for the purchase.

-Commissioner Tucker presented a letter from the Deacons of Westfield Baptist Church outlining their approval to accept the WWII memorial and other artifacts of surplus status from the former Westfield Elementary.

-Finally, the board made appointments and reappointments to the following committees:

– Sarah Bruce was enthusiastically endorsed by Commissioner Tucker for an appointed of two years to the Recreation Advisory Committee.

-Brian Johnson was approved for reappointment to the Northern Regional Hospital Board of Trustees for four years.

-The PTRC Workforce Development Board will have Andrew Wright serving for another two years.

-Greg Casstevens was reappointed to a three-year term on the Planning Board.

-Surry County’s Tourism Development Authority will be welcoming back Lisa Turney for a three-year term.

-The Agricultural Advisory Board (Voluntary Agriculture District) saw two reappointments as Andy Simpson and David Bledsoe are returning for another term.