In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Andy Pandy, L.L.C. to Jason Jimenez; lots 4-6 block D Graves Heights development PB 3 158; $180.
– Bernays W. White and Hellon Stokes to Bernays W. White, Walter C. White, Jerry Wayne White and Matthew Jamin White; 1.26 acres Marsh; $2.
– Elizabeth M. Fisher and June Osborne to Richard Derek Adams; 0.424 acres lot 14 Westover Park subdivision PB 4 11 Elkin; $366.
– Sandra K. Gaudet to Nathan Gaudet; tract one 20,000 sq ft and tract two 15,400 sq ft and tract three 0.563 acres Elkin; $0.
– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to Michael Paul Burnette Jr. and Ashley Brooke Moore; lot 35 subdivision of Ring Creek PB 23-78; $46.
– Gregory Jarrett Golding and Jessica Lancaster Golding to William Gregory Golding; 1.30 acres Franklin; $0.
– Tony Joe Williams and Kendra D. Williams to Giselle Lupita Chavez; lot 36 PB 20 73 Pilot; $580.
– Sean Harrison Guest and Jacqueline Walker Guest to Robert Shannon Miller; parcel one 10.219 acres parcel two tract; $530.
– Nathan Gaudet to Florence Jennette LaFrance; tract one 20,000 sq ft, tract two 15,400 sq ft, tract three 0.563 acres Elkin; $500.
– Sheila B. Jackson and Randolph D. Jackson to W. MEI Investments, LLC; lots 13-14 block 4 Marshall Heights PB 1 14 Mount Airy; $160.
– Old Banner Properties, LLC to Justin Franklin; tract Mount Airy; $332.
– Daniel Lee Parker to Old Banner Properties, LLC; portion of lot 87 and all of lot 88 Banner and Byerly development PB 1 74 Mount Airy; $60.
– Summer L. Bowman, Summer L. Harris and Joshua Harris to Randall G. Bowman; lots 7-8 Westfield Meadows section 2 PB 14 211 Westfield; $0.
– Eva Jean Utt Shelton and Eva Shelton Cave to Andrew J. Cave and Khloe C. Cave; lot 20 Knollwood subdivision PB 9 161 Stewarts Creek; $330.
– Nicholas A. Tomlin and Whitney M. Tomlin to John Wilson Newton and Cindy Kay Beasley Newton; 0.927 acres Elkin; $645.
– County of Surry and County of Surry North Carolina to City of Mount Airy; 7.675 acres PB 12 143 Jones School Road Mount Airy (Graham Field); $0.
– Joel Lee Atkins and Rhonda Atkins to Tiffany Ray Boyd and Nathaniel Dale Boyd; 2.25 acres Eldora; $620.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to James Ceaph Gravely III; lot 54 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $31.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Ricky Dean Lawson and Tonya Goins Lawson; lot 37 section 2 Southridge subdivision PB 13 68 South Westfield; $39.
– Cleo Jefferson, Gail Bauguess and Jerry Franklin Bauguess to Hayden Brice Marion and Breonna Darlene Marion; tract; $250.
– Thomas Snook and Susan Snook to Lois Nielson; lot 10 Boxwood Estates section 1 PB 7 83 Mount Airy; $360.
– Cody Ray Jude and Brittany Wilson Jude to Jacqueline Hart and William Hart; lots 8-10 block A Charlie Pratt property PB 3 58 Pilot; $326.
– Cristian S. Frausto Sanchez to Sergio Alejandro Rivas and Edwin Rivas Flores; tract Dobson; $86.
– Randy Greg Shelton and Allan Leon Shelton to Randy Greg Shelton; tract Westfield; $0.
– Jackventures, LLC and Main Street Commercial, LLC to John J. Marshall Jr. and Deborah W. Marshall; tract Elkin; $330.
– L&L Home Improvements, LLC to Steele Holdings, LLC; tract one and tract two PB 39 144 Elkin; $400.
– Annie Atkins to Tanner Blevins; tract; $0.
– Max B. Dellinger, Joan H. Dellinger, Marc McGuire and Anna Raye McGuire to Max B. Dellinger and Joan H. Dellinger; tract Dobson; $110.
– Juan Campos and Elsa Arias Alarcon to Nain Rodriguez Armenta and Norma Alicia Ojeda; tract Pilot; $4,800.
– Sherri Thompson, Cathy Howlett and Timothy Howlett to Tanna M. Howlett; 3 tracts Mount Airy; $272.
– Gail Lynch Miller, Daniel Thomas Miller, Robert Alan Miller and Barbara Ann Dunnam to Austin Wayne Beck and Sara Wilson Beck; 31.706 acres PB 40 107 Pilot; $340.
– Donna S. Newman, Donna Sue Edwards and Jerry Dean Newman to Karen Elkhouja; lot 12 Keesee land PB 1 153 Mount Airy; $0.
– Michelle Lynn Bullins to Jimmie Vestal Robertson and Vestal David Robertson; tract one 0.71 acres and tract two tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– The Dwight D. Denny Trust and Dwight D. Denny to Richard Eugene Webster and Brandi Linn Goins; 1.57 acres tract one PB 25 70; $37.
– Steven Ray Wyatt and Cindy Poindexter Wyatt to Richard Toop; tract Dobson; $134.
– Faye M. Snow to Daniel Brent Snow; 29.04 acres Old Rockford Road Rockford; $0.
– Brenda Wall Bledsoe to Jeffrey S. Bledsoe and Pamela S. Bledsoe; 18.943 acres Eldora; $0.
– Clifford Ricky Bowman, Clifford Rickie Bowman and Lorri D. Bowman to Judy Marion Hooker; 1.25 acres Dobson; $56.
– Tim Chatham and Jennifer Lynn Chatham to Evelyn Arlette Sanchez Gonzalez; 1.719 acres PB 33 88 Elkin/Wilkes; $26.
– Sandy H. Moody and Brian K. Moody to Maken Properties, L.L.C.; 0.346 acres 212 S. Main St. Dobson; $120.
– Thomas G. Oeffinger and Marsha N. Oeffinger to Mary F. Foster; tract Elkin; $610.
– Blanche Murphy to Sandra B. Baumgarten, Glenn D. Blythe and Donna M. Jolly; tract Franklin; $16.
– Robert Taylor Bradley and Sarah B. Bradley to John Henderson Bradley; tracts Mount Airy; $22.
– Steven Capamaggio and Linda Capamaggio to James Martin Parks and Kathryn Parks; lot 51 block B A.J. Hayes subdivision PB 7 124 Elkin; $500.
– Shelby B. Nichols and Timothy Nichols to Fibrecrete Preservation Technologies, Inc.; 0.291 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Glenda D. Smith to Chandler C. McGrady and Serinity F. Eckrote; tract Mount Airy; $370.
– Estate of Laura Ann Newman Doss, Michael P. Reeves, Jonathan G. Doss, Sara L. Doss, Debra D. Reeves and Laura Ann Newman Doss to Dawn Elaine Crutchfield; tract one lot 3 PB 6 132 and tract two lots 1-2 Oakwood Estates section 1 PB 6 131-132 Stewarts Creek estate of Laura Ann Newman Doss file 22 E 36; $134.