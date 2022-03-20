Surry County divorces

March 20, 2022 Mount Airy News

The following divorces were granted in Surry County:

– Javier Pacheco Herrera and Adela Valenzuela Herrera; granted on March 16.

– Crystal Grose and Bradley Dooley; granted on March 10.

– Alvyn Abel Feliciano Hernandez and Isa Carolina Felciano Barrera; granted March 10.

– Gurney Thomas Atkins and Rhonda Kay Atkins; granted on March 10.

– Susan Ann Upchurch and Travis Ray Upchurch; granted on March 10.

– Cheyenne Jenkins and Tanner Jenkins; granted on March 10.

– Iona Mae Cook McBride and Tommy Lee McBride; granted on March 10.

– Brianna Ayers Berry and Brian Berry; granted on March 10.

– Buddy Tyrone Bowman and Lesa Combs Bowman; granted on March 10.

– Vanda Wall Rogers and Roger Dean Rogers; granted on March 8.