Marriages

March 20, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– James Robert Reed, 73, of Wood County, Virginia, to Brenda Joyce Corothers, 71, of Wood County.

– Daniel Isaac Marsh, 26, of Surry County to Ashley Nicole Cosgrove, 22, of Surry County.

– Eberto Ledezma Rico, 40, of Ashe County to Maria De Los Angeles Sanchez Rojas, 50, of Surry County.

– Justin Lee Dean, 37, of Surry County to Chasity Mae Harold, 26, of Surry County.

– John Coles Terry IV, 33, of Fairfax County, Virginia, to Amanda Nicole Fogler, 38, of Fairfax County.

– Benjamin Harmen Shelton, 25, of Surry County to Alisha Hope Thomas, 29, of Surry County.

– Trent David Fairchild, 48, of Surry County to Christa Aine Rendino, 51, of Surry County.

– Andrew Zachary Eller, 30, of Alleghany County to Mandy Renee Roberts, 29, of Alleghany County.

– Hugo Tinajero Rodriguez, 25, of Grayson County, Virginia, to Mari Cruz Esquibel Rojas, 20, of Surry County.

– Bailey Shayne Galyean, 22, of Surry County to Graeson Faith Pack, 21, of Surry County.