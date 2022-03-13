In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Larry Dean Newman Jr. to Dwayne A. Venable, Shannon Leigh Ann Venable and Leann Venable; 9.11 acres Dobson; $96.
– Brandon E. Marshall to Miguel Angel Aceverdo; tract Mount Airy; $27.
– Polly Newman Jester to Joyce Atkinson; 14.822 acres PB 40 110 Bryan; $0.
– William Preston Harris and Mikayla Harris to Stanton York Harris; tract one 4.362 acres Bryan; $0.
– Rodney C. Gunter and Kathy Gunter to Jason Gunter and Tracy Gunter; 1.08 acres tract one PB 23 87; $0.
– William Anderson Dezarn and Julie R. Dezarn to Joshua C. Hayden and Gabrielle Hayden; 6.007 acres PB 40 88 Siloam; $100.
– Brenda Owens McDaniel to Frances Annette Broadwell and Elizabeth Pell Broadwell; 22.60 acres tract one PB 6 58; $108.
– Barry Rook and Dawn Rook to Taylor Younger and Logan Younger; 6.11 acres tract one Eldora; $504.
– Sarah Elizabeth Redwine and Sarah O’Connor to Brian C. O’Connor; 10.451 acres Elkin; $0.
– William Thomas Marion and Danielle Whitaker Marion to Jonathan Ross Byrd; tract Rockford; $370.
– Carolyn Barnes Gentry, Billy James Gentry Jr., Sheila Barnes Harrison, Terry Harrison, Michael Ray Barnes, Linda Miller and Beverly Barnes Norman to Bradley Ray Barnes and Pamela Barns; tract one 0.55 acres and tract two 0.56 acres Marsh; $176.
– Estate of Hugh W. Hauser, Norris E. Hauser and Hugh W. Hauser to Rachel K. Hauser; quitclaim deed 17 acres PB 1 188 estate of Hugh W. Hauser file 21 E 230 Forsyth; $0.
– Niki Dollyhite Stevens and John Junior Stevens to John Junior Garrett Stevens; 4.275 acres Westfield; $0.
– COC Real Estate Co., LLC to Standard Development Company, LLC; parcel one 0.80 acres and parcel two 0.91 acres PB 32 132 1304 West Pine St., 961 Old Hwy 601 Mount Airy; $1,400.
– Brkema, LLC to Peter Kimbell and Sherri Kimbell; 104.40 acres PB 10 23 Bryan; $470.
– Richard Lee Dillon and Hazel F. Dillon to IDR, LLC; lot 8 Charles F. Smith development PB 6 148 Stewarts Creek; $220.
– Virginia Violet Felts and Virginia Baldwin to Eddie Ray Davis; 27,894 sq ft lot 13 Ray Killon property Franklin; $11.
– Ronald F. Moorefield and Patricia W. Moorefield to Michael David Semon and Lauren E. Woodward; 3.80 acres PB 39 113; $1,450.
– Estate of Patricia W. Ratcliff, Randy Reid Ratcliff, Richard Rondale Ratcliff and Patricia W. Ratcliff to Richard Rondale Ratcliff and Alisa Lynn Hudson; lot 9 section 4 Pine Lakes development PB 7 38 estate of Patricia W. Ratcliff file 21 E 1060 Stewarts Creek; $50.
– Dumitru Purcaru and Elena D. Purcaru to Cecil Glenn Tate and Lakeshia Michael Vasquez; tract Stewarts Creek; $430
– Sonny L. Taylor and Kimberly Davis Taylor to Barker Eldon Taylor; 0.579 acres PB 40 124 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– The Roger M. Cramer Revocable Trust and Roger M. Cramer to Randy R. Gentry and Sylvia J. Gentry; condominium deed unit 6A Old Springs Condominiums bk 1 49-52 Mount Airy; $352.
– John Wesley Strickland Jr. to David L. Reeves and Kimberly H. Reeves; tracts Mount Airy; $206.
– Noelia Karina Valdez and Corey Valdez Caudill to Deavon Elizabeth Mauldin; 3 tracts Mount Airy; $264.
– Sonny L. Taylor and Kimberly Davis Taylor to Arnold Robert Paul Noah and Jodi Nicole Patterson; tract one tract PB 10 100 and tract two 0.120 acres PB 40-124 Stewarts Creek; $240.
– Ronald Phillip Dockery and Geneva Eaton Dockery to Jerry Dean Newman and Donna S. Newman; condominium deed unit 4-G Renfro Lofts Condominiums bk 1 150-176 and unit A parking PB 1 182-188 Mount Airy; $620.
– Byron Millington and Valeria Millington to Edward Daniel Ramsland, Danny Ramsland and Terry A. Ramsland; 0.647 acres PB 35 180 Elkin; $230.
– Gary Robert Golding and Brooke Golding to Grey Worthington Hunter and Abigail Golding Hunter; 23.994 acres PB 40 119 Franklin; $660.
– Edward Daniel Ramsland, Danny Ramsland and Terry A. Ramsland to Elkin Tobacco and Vape, Inc.; 0.647 acres PB 35 180 Elkin; $164.
– Shirley Jones Jenkins, Jesse Gene Jenkins, Samantha Taylor Jenkins and Samuel Casey Jenkins to Blaine M. Montgomery; 2.91 acres Marsh; $80.
– Standard Development Company, LLC and Blake Smith to SE 1304 Mt. Airy, LLC; 0.80 acres PB 32 133; $1,700.
– Marie Libretti Peebles, Marie L. Finney and James S. Peebles to Department Of Transportation State Of North Carolina; deed for highway right of way tract NC 268 Marsh; $18.
– Danielle Moore Wallace to James Patrick McDonald and Kelsey Marie McDonald; lot 33 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78 Stewarts Creek; $47.