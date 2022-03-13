Surry County Most Wanted

March 13, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

Gearhart

<p>Rupert</p>

Rupert

<p>Shipman</p>

Shipman

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Eric Chadley Snow, 44, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer, altering serial numbers, no insurance and drive while license revoked;

• Justin Brent Moncus, 40, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony breaking and entering motor vehicles and four counts of larceny;

• Kenneth Edward Matthews, 47, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for hit and run;

• Brandon Levi Young, 31, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.