Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Tyler Eugene Stinson, 26, of Surry County to Mary Elizabeth Pell, 25, of Stokes County.

– Jeffrey Samuel Patterson, 36, of Surry County to Shelley Ann Hawthorne, 44, of Orange County, Florida.

– Chase Daniel Shinault, 32, of Surry County to Stephanie Renee Outlaw, 31, of Surry County.

– Bradley Ray Clifton, 36, of Surry County to Amber Elaine Rippey, 32, of Surry County.

– Willie Douglas Joyner, 65, of Surry County to Judith Kathryn Mappa, 63, of Surry County.

– William Brandon Haymore, 20, of Alamance County to Kathleena Marie Mayor, 20, of Alamance County.

– Chance Robert Craft, 27, of Surry County to Tawny Gabrielle Milwood, 28, of Surry County.

– Seth Jordyn Weir, 25, of Montgomery County to Alexandra Ana Mahoney, 24, of Montgomery County.

– Oliver Coleman King, 37, of Surry County to Margaret Tiera Borders, 36, of Surry County.

– John Wayne Delcamp, 38, of Surry County to Jessica Lynn Franklin, 25, of Surry County.

– Joshua Eugene Smith, 24, of Davie County to Sarah Elizabeth Flowers, 23, of Surry County.