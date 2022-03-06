In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Richard D. Goins and Tamara H. Goins to Levi Justin Goins; 1.228 acres lot 17 section one Fairfield PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $0.
– Blanche Louise Murphy to Sally B. Roberts; 0.618 acres Franklin; $18.
– Jackie W. Stanley to Ubatuba Properties, LLC; 0.47 acres Dobson; $256.
– Larry J. Reynolds and Tammy Reynolds to Steven D. Durick and Stephanie L. Durick; 18.596 acres; $700.
– Peggy Richardson to Mario Flores; tract Mount Airy; $0.
– Charles Minor Lowe and Deborah L. Hiatt to Christopher Lee Eads and Lee Anne Eads; 2/3 acres Eldora; $86.
– Arthur Gray Marion and Doris P. Marion to Donna L. Hood; tract Jotish Drive Riverfront subdivision PB 12 36 Pilot; $0.
– James Avery Fowler Jr., Pat Fowler, Linda Fowler Matthis and Frank Matthis to Kevin Earl Vaughn Sr. and Amanda Dennise Vaughn; 1.96 acres Dobson; $260.
– The McArthur Family Trust, Artavious McArthur and Martha McArthur to Joseph L. Dobson and Eloise Avis Dobson; 2 acres Westfield; $110.
– Alice Arrington Thompson, Roger Thompson, Dorothea Lynn Arrington Stone, Larry Stone, Ricky Darrell Arrington, Teresa Arrington, Alisha Renee Winesett, Matt Winesett, Casey Dawn Hiatt and Mark Hiatt to Cleon B. Young and Vereta M. Young; 0.80 acres tract two PB 16 32 Mount Airy; $200.
– Jeffery Todd Edwards and Lisa Edwards to Hugh Hudspeth and Skylar Hudspeth; lot 9 Cedarcreek development PB 12 188; $850.
– E.L. Haymore and Edward Lee Haymore to Debora Gaye Davis and Debora Hall Davis; 1.588 acres Rockford; $284.
– The Moody Squared Living Trust and Mark Anthony Moody to Guadalupe Castillo; lot 5 Pace property PB 1 36 Mount Airy; $214.
– Estate of Joyce Mills Robertson, Joyce Mills Robertson Revocable Trust, Richard Lee Robertson, Charles Ronald Robertson, Pamela Ann Robertson and Joyce Mills Robertson to Vicki L. Furr; tract estate of Joyce Mills Robertson file 20 E 2175 Forsyth; $288.
– J.G. Coram Limited Partnership, J.G. Coram and Barbara C. Coram to James Trevor, L.L.C.; 2 tracts Stewarts Creek; $206.
– CAS Investments, LLC to Caroline G. Westmoreland and Jackson C. Smith; lot 9 block A Fancy Acres development PB 6 163 Mount Airy; $284.
– John Glenn White, Linda Marshall White and Shane Bradley White to Linda Marshall White; 4 tracts Pilot; $0.
– Norma Forrest Boaz and Forrest Ray Boaz to Kingstone Investments, LLC tracts Pilot; $800.
– Thomas Paul Baker, Amanda Baker and Norma Jean Baker to Darrell Baker; 1.303 acres PB 40 103 Bryan; $24.
– Active Capital Real Estate Investments, LLC to Greenhill Real Estates, LLC; lots 16-17 block one Bannertown addition PB 1 61 Mount Airy; $158.
– Merrick S. Buffaloe and Rebecca B. Buffaloe to Constance C. Tucker, Amanda C. Murfin and Daniel S. Buffaloe; unit 17 A Greystone Condominium bk 1 251, 342 and 375-376 and PB 23 134 and 192 Mount Airy; $0.
– Phyllis Boger Spaugh, Alton Ray Boger Jr. and Connie Boger to Brown Farms of Surry County, LLC; 49.39 acres Shoals; $400.
– Nichole E. Coleman to Dakota L. Martel; lot 10 Oakview subdivision PB 14 8; $21.
– James C. Short and Linda M. Short to John Rayburn Harris and Virginia Short Harris; condominium deed unit 5-A River Run Condominiums phase II bk 1 258-259 Mount Airy; $398.
– Innovative Home Pros, LLC to Donald Copley; 12,000 sq ft PB 33 187 Elkin; $405.
– James Lambert and Shawna Lambert to George Born; 6.57 acres lot 31 Round Peak Acres Franklin; $300.
– Rufus Holt Jr. to Melissa Marie Holt; 3.88 acres tract 2 PB 16 67 Bryan; $0.
– Hallie Fay Critts and Timmy Dale Crotts to Kristin Crotts Bullin and Jeremy Ray Bullin; 4.26 acres tract one PB 35 173 Mount Airy; $0.
– Troy Lee Payne Jr. and Rebecca M. Payne to Alexander S. Ledford and Ashley Brooke Ledford; tract Mount Airy; $520.
– Jimmy Dale Johnson and Lydia C. Johnson to Michael Lee Johnson; 4.000 acres PB 40 70 and 76; $0.
– Deborah D. Atkins to Juan Ortega; 14,403 sq ft tract four and 1.410 acres tract five Mount Airy; $0.
– Teresa Poplin Cook to Kristin Michelle Poplin; tract 135 Robert Drive Bryan; $0.
– Ruben Aguirre and Carl Jean Aguirre to Jonathan Bailey Long; 1,139 sq ft lot 10 PB 37 185 Mount Airy; $330.
– Teddy Ervin Snow and Janet Vestal Snow to Marlene De Jesus Jimenez and Salvador Velazquez Merida; 0.69 acres Elkin; $120.
– Cecil G. Hicks and Denise L. Hicks to Victoria Annabelle Allen and Robert Raymond Hicks; .62 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Timothy L. Lowe and Jennifer G. Lowe to Sophia L. McConkey and Dylan McConkey; 1.44 acres PB 25 79 Eldora; $0.
– Vickie Paige Westmoreland to James H. Hicks Sr.; 1.879 acres PB 23 191 Shoals; $24.
– Jolen Cheryl Aguilar and Marc Roger Aguilar to Michelle Goodson; lots 4-6 Don Mills and Associates subdivision PB 7 132 Marsh; $136.
– Gabriel N. Ortolaza to Julio Perez and Candelaria Facio Olvera; 2 tracts Mount Airy; $220.
– Juan J. Hernandez and Yuri Madrigal to Ramiro Madrigal; tract one lots 10-15 and tract two lots 5-9 block A Crestwood acres development PB 4 189 Pilot; $190.
– Sandra H. Davis and Randy L. Davis to Scottie Lee Davis; tract one 6.03 acres and tract two 6.03 acres Dobson; $0.
– Harvey Ray Wall and Mildred Anne Wall to Ralp Lee Lawson and Dawn Cox Lawson; lots 69-78 Grady B. Slate and Bernie R. Slate subdivision PB 4 195 Mount Airy; $150.