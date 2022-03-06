Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Darrel Wayne Gearhart, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony indecent liberties with a child;

• Lela Noelle Shipman, 23, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for violating a domestic violence protective order, injury to real property, second degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny;

• Kenneth Paul Rupert, 42, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest and two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Kay Matthews Calhoun, 63, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.