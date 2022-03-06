Marriages

March 6, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Chandler Levi Hiatt, 24, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Allie Brooke Dowdy, 23, of Carroll County.

– Robert Lee Miller Jr., 50, of Surry County to Angela Dawn Miller, 48, of Surry County.

– Jerry Minton East Jr., 48, of Surry County to Chelsea Dawn Reynolds, 33, of Surry County.

– Gabriel Ramirez Alvardo, 43, of Surry County to Petra Leandro Alonzo, 32, of Surry County.

– Patrick Zane East, 26, of Surry County to Alexis Marie Kinnan, 26, of Surry County.

– Colton Gray Jones, 30, of Surry County to Lauren Ayn Huels, 37, of Surry County.

– Dalton Dave Boyd, 33, of Surry County to Delana Rishell Smith, 29, of Surry County.

– Jose De Jesus Aguilar Duran, 30, of Carroll County to Maria Elena Perez Palacios, 31, of Surry County.

– Eric Joseph Treannie, 24, of Yadkin County to Madison Alayna Duke, 22, of Darlington County.