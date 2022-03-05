Gentry Middle students create a blessing box

The seventh grade academically and intellectually gifted students at Gentry Middle School pose for a photo after stocking the blessing box for the first time.

Submitted photo

Ava McPeak, Gabrielle Richardson, Alyssa Collins and Catherine Chaire pose for a quick picture.

Submitted photo

Cody Byerly, Ayden Hicks, Isaiah Jenkins, Chance Sumner and Jackson Gardner are excited to start stocking the blessing box.

Jonathan Phillips’ eighth grade students helped to dig the hole, set the post and get the blessing box ready to go. Pictured are Michael Hiatt, Bryer Dollyhigh, Kyler Cain, Ethan Hart and David Gammons.

Kyler Cain works to saw the post to the right size.

The seventh grade academically and intellectually gifted students at Gentry Middle School decided to create a blessing box on campus for their 2021-2022 service project. They wanted to create a place where people in the community who are in need of basic supplies could go to pick up different items.

The students worked with Chuck Hiatt at North Surry High School to have the box built. After Hiatt and his students delivered the box, the Gentry students painted it and started collecting items to get the box stocked. Jonathan Phillips and his students helped to get the box set up out by the school’s mailbox.

“We are so excited to see an idea turn into something that can help our community,” school officials said of the effort. “If you know anyone who might need food or toiletry items, please pass this along. We will continue to collect items to keep the box stocked. You can also come by anytime to add items to the box. Thanks so much for the support of everyone who has donated items or helped to make this project happen. We hope this blessing box will be a help to citizens in our community for years to come.”