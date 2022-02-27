In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Kristie Lucinda Brady and Ronald Landon Brady to Gerardo Rangel; 2.3 acres Dobson; $60.
– Juan J. Munoz to Wenzel A. Landowski and Geraldine M. Landowski; parcel I tract 14 and parcel II tract 15 Fisher Creek development PB 15 61; $570.
– Estate of Susan Phillips Snow, Deitra N. Snow and Susan Phillips Snow to Charles W. Walker Jr. and Brenda L. Walker; 1.548 acres tract 3 PB 14 210 Dobson estate of Susan Phillips Snow 21 E 857; $55.
– Brandon Hawks, Stacia Hawks, Ronalda Hawks Parries and Sean Parries to Sharon Smith; lot 2 T R Kirkman property PB 4 59 Mount Airy; $0.
– Robin E. Turner and Martha W. Swindell to Ethan Penaloza; tract Elkin; $176.
– Michelle Patricia Culp to Gabriel Almazan Chavez and Alma Delia Perez; 2.747 acres PB 39 163 Dobson; $20.
– John Stanley Eads to John Stanley Eads and Terri Eads; quitclaim deed 10.004 acres Dobson; $0.
– Michael G. Murphy to Tyler Minor and Ashlee Huybert; tract Stewarts Creek; $326.
– Darrell Gray Dickerson and Sonia S. Dickerson to Dean M. Gravley and Sharon Gravley; 0.330 acres PB 25 105 Mount Airy; $170.
– Mills Ridge Properties, L.L.C. to Roger Lee Bedsaul Jr. and Heather Harbour Bedsaul; 1.424 acres PB 40 56 and 93 Mount Airy; $21.
– Mary A. Windsor and Randall Wallace to David A. Listerman and Bridget Sheridan; 14.961 acres; $389.
– Judy Marion Hooker to Francisco Javier Frausto Escobar; 1 52/100 acres Dobson; $220.
– Stevie Lannette Marshall, Stevie L. Boggs and Michael D. Boggs Jr. to Julia Kim Lloyd; lot 5 section 5 Oakwood estates PB 7 27; $460.
– Jeremy D. Newsom and Brandi N. Newsom to Joseph Lee Wright and Amanda Lyons Wright; lots 36-37 Carson Acres subdivision PB 16 97 Pilot; $600.
– Spencers Incorporated of Mount Airy, NC to Hickory and Factory, LLC; tract one 39.87 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $470.
– Jackie L. Holyfield to Marty Holyfield; tract 5 lot 16 section A Fairview Wildlife Club PB 4 196 Marsh; $0.
– Sylvia Ann Hicks Testamentary Trust, estate of Edith Jarrell Hicks, William A. Hicks, Sylvia Ann Hicks, Luann D. Hicks, Mark H. Hicks, Margaret M. Hicks, Kathe S. Beaver, Teddy R. Beaver, Tony J. Hicks, Kristine S. Hicks, Lisa Beverly Bryant, Kenneth M. Bryant, Jerry Kent Beverly, Amy Edwards Beverly, Edith Janene Clement and Edith Jarrell Hicks to Bobby Dean Huff Jr.; tract one 1.337 acres and tract two 680 sq ft Mount Airy estate of Edith Jarrell Hicks file 15 E 452; $170.
– Wanda Hardy to Rodney Leo Hardy; tract Elkin; $0.
– George Michael Kelleher and Kimberlee Marie Kelleher to Antonio Garcia Martinez; lot 75 section 2 Crosswinds subdivision PB 13 121 Mount Airy; $42.
– Estate of Delia Ellen S. Kennedy, David Eugene Kennedy and Delia Ellen S. Kennedy to Benjamin Vogler and Kasey Vogler; executers general warranty deed 1.14 acres estate of Delia Ellen S. Kennedy 18 E 139 Yadkin County; $32.
– Charles E. Carns Sr. to Jordan Upchurch and Summer Branson Upchurch; lot 22 section 2 Stonecroft subdivision PB 19 96 Stewarts Creek; $740.
– Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC to T & B 21, LLC; tract one 0.26 acres and tract two 1.06 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– T & B 21, LLC to Celestino Crisanto Pascual and Maria Guadalupe Bautista; tract one 0.26 acres and tract two 1.06 acres Mount Airy; $150.
– Leigh Ann Peche to Timothy Flinchum; 1.153 acres tract 2; $21.
– Helen Loraine Ayers to Penny Harrell Willard; 0.620 acres lot 1 Mount Airy; $1.
– Estate of James Leslie Weese, Florence B. Weese, Florence E. Brown, Sue Ellen Wadkinson, George W. Wadkinson, Sharon L. Ellis, Marvin Ellis and Marty Ellis to Cara Jo Woodruff; lots 12 and 13 Franklin Heights subdivision PB 1 71 Mount Airy estate of James Leslie Weese file no 21 E 1033; $306.
– Walter Wright Triplette to Nicholas Ryan Gordon; 3 tracts Elkin; $262.
– Estate of Virginia May Jones, Glenn Franklin Jones, Jane Jones and Virginia May Jones to Sidney Allen Watson and Ida Breanne Watson; 1.5 acres lot 27 and 1.75 acres lot 28 PB 12 30 Eldora; $608.