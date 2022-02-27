Surry County Most Wanted

February 27, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Samantha Dawn Hazelwood, 27, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Brenda Kay Easter Lawson, 57, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 2 driving while impaired;

• Sheena Lynette Smith, 40, a black female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony uttering a forged paper;

• Carl Lewis Carter Jr., 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and shoplifting.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.