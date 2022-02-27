Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Keith Lincoln Santolla, 49, of Surry County to Kathryn Lynn Campbell, 50, of Surry County.

– Cristian Leon Marion, 22, of Surry County to Madison Hailey Abbott, 20, of Surry County.

– Andrew McKinley Leftwich, 25, of Surry County to Brittany Lauren Brock, 20, of Surry County.

– Duy Khanh Vu, 26, of Surry County to Huong Nguyen Quynh Tram, 26, of Surry County.

– Quntin Lavar Thompson, 33, of Surry County to Christina Grace Edwards, 29, of Surry County.

– Richard Eugene Webster, 49, of Surry County to Brandi Linn Smith, 48, of Surry County.

– Crisforo Santiago Balderas, 39, Davidson County to Tomasa Aguilar Moreno, 49, of Surry County.

– Christian Joseph Josey, 34, of Surry County to Lovely May Ambong Floren, 32, of Surry County.

– Robert Joel Woodson, 40, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Katelyn Elizabeth Epperson, 29, of Patrick County.

– Robert Thomas Case, 29, of Surry County to Jessica Ann Harmon, 26, of Surry County.

– Nathanael James Wait, 20, of Wilkes County to Alexandra Leighann Johnson, 20, of Wilkes County.