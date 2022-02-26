Flat Rock Teacher, Teacher Assistant of the Year

Teacher of the Year Pedro Caro is photographed here with unidentified co-workers. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teacher Assistant of the Year Kaley Pruitt poses for a photo with several students at Flat Rock Elementary School. (Submitted photo)</p>

Flat Rock recently named its Teacher and Teacher Assistant of the year.

Pedro Caro, who teaches fifth grade, was chosen at Teacher of the Year while Kaley Pruitt, who is the computer lab assistant, is Teaching Assistant of the Year.

”It is a pleasure to have them both be a part of our Dragon family,” school officials said in making the announcement.