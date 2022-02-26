Cedar Ridge girls get “The Nuff”

First grader Adah Golding showing off her new book “The Nuff.” (Submitted photo)

Each girl at Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently received a copy of a book called, “The Nuff.” This book is an inspiring story for girls of all ages with themes revolving around self-acceptance, resilience, authenticity, diversity, and inclusion.

Each of these books were purchased and donated to the school by Tim Hamlin, a NC Farm Bureau Insurance agent. He donated these books as a reminder to girls everywhere that they are enough, or “nuff.” as the book is titled.

“We are so excited about this purchase and would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Mr. Hamlin,” school officials said.