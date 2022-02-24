Gentry Middle names 2022 Teacher of the Year

February 24, 2022 Mount Airy News

Amber Horton stops to take a picture with her seventh grade physical education students who were excited to congratulate her after she was named Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo)

<p>Brandon Whitaker and Amanda Adams surprise Amber Horton with the news that she was selected to be the Teacher of the Year for Gentry Middle School. (Submitted photo)</p>

Gentry Middle School has named Amber Horton as its 2022 Teacher of the Year.

She has been teaching health and physical education at Gentry Middle School for eight years, with a total of 15 years of experience in the classroom. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University.

Horton has been a coach for all 15 years she has taught, coaching swim, track and field, and soccer through the years. Along with teaching and coaching, she has also been a mentor and student teaching supervisor.

“The most impressive thing to me about Coach Horton is the relationships she has with her students. Every student who comes her way knows that she cares about them and that she will always have room for them in her circle,” said Brandon Whitaker, principal of Gentry Middle School. The students and staff were excited to have Coach Horton represent Gentry Middle this year as Teacher of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as Teacher of the Year for Gentry Middle School,” she said. “Gentry’s students and staff have been a huge blessing in my life.”