Shoals names, Teacher, Teacher Assistant of the Year

February 23, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Shoals Elementary School Principal Kelly Waters and Teacher Assistant of the Year Melissa White. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teacher of the Year Shirley Ashburn and Principal Kelly Waters (Submitted photo)</p>

Shoals Elementary School recently named its 2022- 2023 Teacher of the Year — Shirley Ashburn — and its Teacher Assistant of the Year, Melissa White.

“Thank you both for all you do for our Mountaineer, we are so blessed to have you at Shoals,” the school said in making the announcement.