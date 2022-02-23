Dobson Elementary names Teacher, Assistant of the Year

February 23, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Amy Edwards was named Teacher of the Year at Dobson Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

<p>Jason Edwards was named Teacher Assistant of the Year at Dobson Elementary School. (Submitted photo)</p>

Jason Edwards was named Teacher Assistant of the Year at Dobson Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary School recently named its Teacher and Teaching Assistant for the 2022-2023 school year.

Amy Edwards, media specialist, was named as the Teacher of the Year. Edwards has taught in the Surry County School system for 25 years and has been a Dobson Tiger for three years.

“Every day she works with students in the Media Center, teaches fourth and fifth grade AIG classes, and provides enrichment instruction for K-2 students,” school officials said. “She also serves as our digital learning leader and is the chairperson of our Media, Technology, and Literacy committee.”

Jason Edwards, first grade teaching assistant, was named the Teaching Assistant of the Year. This is Jason Edwards first year with Surry County Schools and his first year as a Dobson Tiger. He works in multiple grade levels, providing one-on-one remediation and instruction with students.

“He is a member of the ROAR Leadership team and has jumped in to help our school be the best it can be for everyone. He is a true team player,” the school said.

Principal Sharia Templeton, along with last year’s Teacher of the Year Sarah Atkins, and Teaching Assistant of the Year, Candy Day, surprised each of the winners with the announcement of their selection and a gift basket.