North Surry High School cheerleaders go red

The North Surry High School JV cheerleaders pose for a picture. (Submitted photo)

<p>The North Surry High School varsity cheerleaders pose for a picture. (Submitted photo)</p>

The North Surry High School cheerleaders recently promoted national Go Red Day, which is sponsored by the American Heart Association.

The goal of the annual event is to raise awareness about heart disease and stoke. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

The cheerleaders challenged faculty, staff and students to wear red to school that day. They also passed out red heart stickers to the fans in the stands on at that Friday’s games and read statistics during announcements through the week.