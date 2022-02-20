Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Teofila Diana Ruiz, 28, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Brandon Lee Brindle, 35, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Randy Lee Ashby, 59, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Joshua Lacy Hall, 36, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony fleeing to elude arrest motor vehicle.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Mitchell Daniel Arrington, 32, a white male wanted on two counts of failure to pay child support;

• Tessa Lorita Billings, 38, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Calvin Wayne Bond, 39, a black male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Dylan Christopher Gentry, 25, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.