Pink Out Night held at Surry Central

February 14, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Central High School band.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

<p>Tiny supporters Roe Johnson, Ashton Puckett and Jud Johnson pose for a picture.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

<p>Julie Pratt and her family stand at half-court during the night’s ceremonies.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

<p>Vendors set up in the hallway for the Pink Out Night.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Central faculty poses with Julie Pratt for a photo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

Surry Central High School hosted a Pink Out Night to honor and raise money for Julie Pratt, who is battling breast cancer, during the Surry Central vs. North Surry high schools basketball games on Feb. 8.

At the event, many vendors were set up in the lobby and operated by student club members and community volunteers. Interact Club ran an I Stand with Julie Pratt tee-shirt table, and a sweets table with cupcakes and treats made by Surry Central’s Culinary Arts Classes and Sweets by Sarah Bakery.

HOSA members assisted with the selling I Stand with Julie Bracelets. The Art Honor Society had temporary tattoos, face painting, and breast cancer stickers for donation only. Local hair stylists Hannah Smith, Vannah Mosley, Carlie McMillian, and Alexis Bounds donated their time and effort for Strands of Love. They put pink hair strands in more than 100 people’s hair.

Smith also collected various items and created a basket of gift certificates and products that was raffled off during the game. A patron donated money to purchase tickets in honor of Julie and her name was drawn at halftime as the grand winner. During the halftime ceremony to honor Julie, the band performed a special performance of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.

The event raised $5,700.