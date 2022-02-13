In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Marion Land Company Inc. to Shad D. Sechrest and Lauren B. Sechrest; 1.46 acres lot 8 and .96 acres lot 9 PB 23 73 Shoals; $118.
– Douglas Dean Johnson to Dean F. Johnson and Loretta Johnson; 14 3/8 acres Bryan; $0.
– Rebecca McBride Hull to Donnie Joe Hill; quitclaim deed tract one 5.457 acres and tract two 0.605 acres PB 40 52 Mount Airy; $0.
– Seerbob, LLC to Ascencian Rubio Olvera and Audelia Sanabria Guerrero; 21,345 sq ft Pilot; $160.
– Kodiak Drive Ventures, LLC to MPR Property, LLC and Mountain Valley Farms, LLC; 2.136 acres 139 Kodiak Lane Mount Airy; $0.
– MPR Property, LLC and Mountain Valley Farms, LLC to Spirit Master Funding X, LLC; 2.136 acres 139 Kodiak Lane Mount Airy; $13,332.
– Estate of Mary Lou Jones, Fredrick G. Jones, Mary Lou Jones and Pamela J. Draughn to Balogh Properties, LLC; commisioners deed tracts Mount Airy file number 21 SP 98 estate of Mary Lou Jones; $118.
– James Franklin Taylor and Nicole Leigh Taylor to Jason Allen Taylor and Mark Judson Taylor; quitclaim deed tracts Elkin; $32.
– Mills Ridge Properties, LLC to Gloria J. Crabtree and Charles L. Crabtree; 0.933 acres tract two PB 40 74 Stewarts Creek; $30.
– Mills Ridge Properties, LLC to Kimberly D. Steinbruegge and Brian Eugene Steinbruegge; 0.933 acres tract one PB 40 74 Stewarts Creek; $30.
– Alicia M. Ansbrowan and Matthew Ansbrowan to Austin Daniel Moxley; tracts Mount Airy; $260.
– Marty Douglas Puckett, Monica E. Puckett, Rhonda Puckett Hamstead and Steven Lynn Hamstead to Andrew White and Jo Anna White; 63.78 acres Jim Hill Road; $410.
– Zachary A. Draughon and Jerry L. Draughon to H2CN Holdings, LLC; 0.223 acres M&B Mount Airy; $120.
– Brenda McHone and Anthony McHone to Anthony McHone; quitclaim deed 1.87 acres 248 Music Ln Ararat Rockford; $0.
– Bettina N. Smith, Sylvia A. Smith, Gregory F. Smith and Melissa H. Smith to William H. Smith and Katelyn Ruth Lakey; 51.543 acres PB 40 82 South Westfield; $537.
– James Walter Farnsworth, Christine Nolan Farnsworth and Mark Stephen Farnsworth to Terry Wayne White and Susan Pugh White; 17.647 acres tract 2 PB 40 49 Pilot; $250.
– CMH Homes, Inc. and Erin Sobe to Awilmaris Ramos Montes; lot 34 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 78; $320.
– Joseph Dewitt Phillips and Melissa Fulk Phillips to Joseph Figurelle; 0.885 acres Mount Airy; $364.
– Christopher Lee Eads, Lee Ann Eads, Gina Barnes and Anthony Barnes to William Tyler Lee Bounds and Lexi Lee Eads Bounds; 2.892 acres PB 39 161 Eldora; $0.
– Randall Butner, Debra C. Butner, Joseph Collins and Amanda Collins to Timothy Brian Speer; tract one 10.01 acres and tract two 5.00 acres Stewarts Creek; $170.
– Warners Chapel of Christ, John T. Allen, Steve Tesh, Todd Hinson and Andy Santiago to Jay William Robinson and Heidi Robinson; 52.1 acres; $654.
– Benny G. Snow, Diane B. Snow, Aimee Snow Whitt, Aimee Snow Wagoner and James Edward Whitt to Willie H. Matthews; 0.77 acres new lot section one section two Windsor Park subdivision; $0.
– Steven F. Flippin and Jahel D. Flippin to Justin Anthony Martin and Kelly Lynn Vernon; 12.725 acres PB 24 106 River Siloam Road Siloam; $50.
– Millerode Forest Partnership and Norma R. Hiatt to William F. Berryman and Alice M. Berryman; lots 18-19 section 6 Millerode Forest PB 12 77-78; $18.
– Jenny Yarbrough Anderson to Javier Emilio Moreno and Mildred Bernice Moreno; lot 40 Cedar Gate subdivision section 3 PB 17 9 Stewarts Creek; $210.
– Gary Lynn Snow to Timothy Keith Bowman; 10.01 acres tract two PB 12 194 Dobson; $800.
– Sue Carole Stanish to Clinton E. Gwyn Jr. and Cynthia Gwyn; tract Mount Airy; $10.