Surry County Most Wanted

February 13, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• William Dale Southern, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance;

• Lakasha Marie Burris Deluca, 41, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations and she is on probation for two counts larceny, resisting a public officer and second degree trespassing;

• Javier Hernandez Rosa, 25, a Hispanic male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Angela Adkins Collins, 42, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny and second degree trespass.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.