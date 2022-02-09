Dobson Elementary holds blood drive

Colton Walker, vice president and Alex Tarn, class representative, help with snacks at the canteen.

Melanie Nunez Gonzalez, secretary and Valeria Baltazar, pPresident of Student Council, greeted donors during the blood drive.

The Student Council at Dobson Elementary School sponsored a blood drive coordinated by the American Red Cross on Thursday, Jan. 27. The student body recruited donors and collected snacks for the canteen. The Student Council officers and representatives worked at the drive by greeting donors and serving snacks at the canteen. “We are very proud to announce that we surpassed our goal by collecting 43 units of blood,” stated Valeria Baltazar, Student Council President. Thanks to all who helped to make the event a success.