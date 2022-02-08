Rockford Elementary names teacher, assistant of the year

February 8, 2022

Dr. Matthew White, Principal congratulates Andrea Poindexter, Teacher Assistant of the Year.

<p>Dr. Matthew White, Principal, Rachel Bridges, Teacher of the Year, Martha Arrington, Assistant Principal</p>

