In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Tina Dengler Light and Rodney Williams to Beth Lynn Casto, Joshua Brown and Andrew Joshua Brown; lot 8 block E Westwood development PB 6 51 Mount Airy; $414.
– Donald H. Cass and Gabrielle P. Cass to Olen W. Bryant Jr.; 15 acres PB 40 60 Elkin; $230.
– Christopher W. Minton to Alla Dibbert; 10.715 acres tract IV Elkin; $206.
– Richard Andrew Adams and Jennifer W. Adams to Brandy Gammons; lots 3-8 J H Crossingham property PB 3 72; $182.
– Aubrey Loyd Johnson and Tonya Dollyhigh Johnson to Joshua Hazel and Sarah Hazel; 14.354 acres Stewart Creek; $90.
– Cook’s Farm Partners and James S. Lawson to Craig M. Samples and Amanda B. Samples; tracts South Westfield; $100.
– Bradley Joseph Beasley to Segway Holdings, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $60.
– Kristi L. Edwards, Steven W. Edwards, Barry L. O’Neal and Jamie Harris O’Neal to Born Again Havens, LLC; tract Dobson; $110.
– Aaron Dexter Arnder to Anthony J. Boles and Donna J. Boles; tract Stewarts Creek; $36.
– Richard L. Wampler and Catherine M. Wamper to Robert Hewitt and Catherine Hewitt; tract one 19.081 acres and tract two tract Bryan; $94.
– Doris Ellen Whitaker and Doris W. Darrow to Maxine Harding and Faith Harding; tract Eldora; $100.
– Kirk Anderton and Bonnie Rae Anderton to Jackie W. Edmonds and Gilda Edmonds; 0.593 acres lot 1 section A Cross Creek Country Club Inc. residential development phase I PB 8 29-30 Mount Airy; $860.
– Patrick Wayne Robinson to Gardenia Gray Properties, LLC and Freedom Plumbing & Construction CO; 0.58 acres Mount Airy; $80.
– Justin L. Surratt and Samantha Surratt to Tyler G. Martin and Karley L. Martin; lot 14 Wedgewood subdivision PB 9 124 Mount Airy; $320.
– Grayson G. Cockerham, Vickie Cockerham Lowe, Phillip D. Harrison and Amy L. Harrison to Johnny Ray Vestal; lot 13 Fisher Creek development PB 15 61 Eldora; $16.
– Mayberry Properties, LLC to BP Capital Partners, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $250.
– Main Street Properties of NC, LLC to BP Capital Partners, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $120.
– James K. Boyd and James Taylor Boyd to Nathan Truban and Crystal Truban; 1.99 acres tract one PB 20 58 Mount Airy; $62.
– William Ray Caudle and Mary King Caudle to Hugh Andrew Caudle and Phillip Ray Caudle; .55 acres lot 7 and portion of lot 8 Foxcroft subdivision PB 9 29 Mount Airy; $0.
– Charlotte R. Keiger to Charlotte R. Keiger and Anna Lee Keiger; 56 acres Westfield; $0.
– Gregory Flippin Smith and Melissa Hale Smith to Ruby Gravitte; 0.002 acres tract B PB 40 79 Pilot; $0.
– Gregory Flippin Smith and Melissa Hale Smith to Sheila Smith Sturgeon; 0.004 acres tract A PB 40 79 Pilot; $0.
– Justin Michael Horne to Lance D. Brosch; tract one lot 5 Woodbridge subdivision PB 8 53 and tract two tract; $260.