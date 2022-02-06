Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Nicholas Domenic Williams, 60, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Jeremy Terrell Brown, 37, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license revoked;

• Jeffrey Lee Smalls, 55, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of schedule II and schedule VI controlled substances;

• Tony Edward Cline, 50, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.