White Plains first graders enjoy reading ‘The Mitten’

February 2, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

From left are students Brian Gonzalez, Tanner Dean, and Mia Cabrera Correa, show the mittens they made. (Submitted photo)

<p>Danielle Saw, from, and Luke Gammons show off their mittens. (Submitted photo)</p>

First grade students at White Plains Elementary School read “The Mitten” with Media Specialist Kristi Edwards. They focused on sequencing the animals that went into the mitten. These students enjoyed coloring animals, threading yarn through a paper mitten, and putting the animals in the mitten.