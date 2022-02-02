White Plains first graders enjoy reading ‘The Mitten’

January 27, 2022
WINSTON-SALEM — A host of conference titles were handed out at Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all took home hardware from the event; some more than others. The East Surry boys and Surry Central girls were crowned Conference Champions in the team competition.
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt was named Male Athlete of the Championship Meet, and Surry Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald was named Female Athlete of the Championship Meet.
East Surry
The Cardinals finished first in the boys competition and second in the girls competition.
Competitors that finished first or second in an event were named All-FH2A. The Lady Cardinals had four athletes earn All-Conference Honors: Faith Braithwaite, Madeline Dayton, Ember Midkiff and Clara Willard.
Dayton had the only individual conference championship for the East Surry girls, doing so by winning the long jump with a mark of 14-05.00 feet.
The Cardinals had five second-place finishes. Braithwaite had two herself, finishing the 55 meters in 7.81 seconds and the 300 meters in 47.52 seconds. Ember Midkiff finished second in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00 feet, Dayton took silver in the triple jump with a mark of 29-03.00 feet and Willard was the runner-up in the shot put with a distance of 27-10.50 feet.
Layton Allen, Cooper Motsinger, Gabriel Harpe, Joshua Parker and Sam Whitt each earned All-Conference Honors as individuals.
Allen won second in both the 55 meters and 300 meters. He finished the 55 meters in 40.58 seconds and the 300 meters in 40.58 seconds.
Motsinger’s All-Conference performances both came in distance races. He took second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:02.41, then finished second in the 3200 meters at 11:19.68.
Harpe, Parker, Hernandez and Whitt each finished second in one event. Harpe and Parker tied for second in the high jump with leaps of 5-04.00 feet, Hernandez finished second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.44 seconds and Whitt took silver in the shot put with a mark of 38-10.25.
East Surry’s 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams finished first in their respective races and, as a result, were named All-Conference. Allen, Lindann Fleming, Brett Clayton and Kyle Zinn won the 4×200 with a time of 1:43.54, and Allen, Clayton, Isaiah Arrington and Matthew Keener won the 4×400 with a time of 4:10.75.
North Surry
The Greyhounds finished third in the boys competition and fifth in the girls competition.
The Lady Hounds had eight athletes earn All-Conference Honors: Bella Aparicio, Isabel Delfin and Ella Riggs did so as individuals, and Delfin, Aparicio, Riggs, Carly Puckett, Sarah Sutphin, Ashley Jackson, Erin Moore and Anna Escobar did so as members of relay teams.
Aparicio, Delfin and Riggs each finished first in their individual events. Aparicio won the 55 meters with a time of 7.51 seconds, Deflin won the 500 meters with a time of 1:29.05 and Riggs won the shot put with a mark of 31-05.00 feet.
Delfin, Sutphin, Puckett and Aparicio made up the 4×200 relay team that finished second with a time of 2:01.57, and the 4×400 team of Jackson, Moore, Escobar and Riggs took second with a time of 6:56.42.
Hiatt led the Greyhound boys with three gold medals and one silver medal. The conference’s Male Athlete of the Year won the high jump with a mark of 6-04.00 feet, the long jump with a mark of 20.00-75 feet and the triple jump with a mark of 40-05.00 feet. His finish in the high jump met the MileSplit US Second Team standard, which was named the only “Elite Performance” of the meet by MileSplit standards.
Talan Vernon and Derek Vannieuwkoop also received All-Conference Honors as individuals. Vernon won the 55 meters with a time of 7.02 seconds, and Vannieuwkoop finished second in the triple jump at 36-01.00 feet.
The North Surry boys won two silver medals in relay races. The 4×200 team of Derek Vannieuwkoop, Alejando Guerrero-Rodriguez, Owen McMillian and Jair Gonzalez took second at 4:11.16, and the 4×400 team of Vernon, Hiatt, Chuck Powers and Jake Simmons finished second with a time of 1:44.16.
Surry Central
The Golden Eagles finished first in the girls competition and second in the boys competition.
Eight of Surry Central’s girls earned All-Conference Honors. Lanie Fitzgerald, Lillian Orozio, Rubi Cortes-Rosas, Abigail Hernandez and Andrea Gonzalez did so in individual races, and Orozio, Cortes-Rosas, Gonzalez, Hernandez, Fitzgerald, Ella Priddy, Wendy Cantor and Claire Marion did so as part of relay teams.
The Eagles won three individual championships: Cortes-Rosas finished first in the 1000 meters with a time of 3:48.06, Fitzgerald won the 1600 meters with a time of 6:15.03 and then Fitzgerald won the 3200 meters with a time of 13:51.82.
Gonzalez, Hernandez, Cortes-Rosas, Orozio and Fitzgerald each had second-place finishes. Gonzalez took second in the 500 meters at 1:30.09, Hernandez was runner-up in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:15.87, Cortes-Rosas finished second in the 3200 meters at 13:52.39, Orozio was second in the 55 hurdles with a time of 11.54 seconds, and Fitzgerald earned a silver medal in the pole vault at 6-06.00 feet.
The following relay teams won their respective events: the 4×200 team of Ella Priddy, Cantor, Orozio and Marion finished at 2:01.16, the 4×400 team of Priddy, Cantor, Cortes-Rosas and Gonzalez finished at 4:49.80, and the 4×800 team of Fitzgerald, Hernandez, Gonzalez and Cortes-Rosas finished at 12:17.17.
Charlie Hernandez, Ignacio Morales and Luke Creed each earned All-Conference Honors for the Central boys in individual events.
Morales won three gold medals for the Eagles: he won the 1000 meters with a time of 2:58.53, the 1600 meters with a time of 4:59.63 and won the 3200 meters with a time of 10:57.29.
Hernandez added a conference championship win in the 500 meters. The senior took first in the event with a time of 1:13.57. Creed, a freshman, finished second in the pole vault with a mark of 6-06.00.
Morales was also part of the Eagles’ 4×800 relay team that won All-Conference Honors by finishing second. The squad of Morales, Chris Nava, Sebastian Sanchez and Brangly Mazariegos finished the race in 10:28.04.
Full meet results can be found at bit.ly/346nkXD