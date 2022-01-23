Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Patsy C. Young to Robin D. Young and William M. Young Jr.; tract one 0.45 acres tract two .67 acres; $400.

– Mills Ridge Properties, L.L.C. to Roger Lee Bedsaul and Heather Harbour Bedsaul; 1.020 acres PB 40 56 Mount Airy; $15.

– Jimmy P. Ester and Amy M. Ester to Kynan Lemuel Massie and Leann Massie; tract one 25.431 acres tract two 7.894 acres PB 32 52; $1,198.

– Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Rogelio Munoz; lot 6 Fairfield subdivision section 1 PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $0.

– Andrew Ryan Brickell to Larry J. Triplett and Micki R. Triplett; 1.862 acres PB 36 57; $344.

– Guadalupe Castillo to Justin D. Ward; two tracts Mount Airy; $290.

– Bryan Lee Johnson and Nichole Lorraine Chandler to Hartcal, LLC; tract one tract and tract two 8.570 acres Mount Airy; $230.

– Derick L. Cane to Tracy Rogers and Heidi Rogers; .69 acres Westfield; $144.

– Derick L. Cane to Olivia B. Jessup and Roger D. Jessup; tract Westfield; $165.

– Guadalupe Castillo to Jessica Echevarria Morales and Carlos Javier Diaz Rosario; .345 acres lot 13 section 2 The Farm PB 8 8 Stewarts Creek; $370.

– Opal G. Draughn to David Brian Lyons and Janice Radford Lyons; first tract 6.33 acres and second tract 2.50 acres Mount Airy; $0.

– Antonio Castillo and Angelica Castillo to Le Ngoc Thi Nguen; 0.465 acres; $460.

– Chadwick Daniel Belton to Michael B. Capsilis and Lyudmila M. Ryzhko; 6.98 acres Dobson; $92.

– Estate of Laura Darleen Reidsema, Christina Farah and Laura Darleen Reidsema to Joseph C. Hughes and Annette O. Hughes; 3.874 acres Mount Airy estate of Laura Darleen Reidsema; $80.

– Chad Phipps and Shannon Phipps to Victoria Schae Cooke and Chainey Nehlan Cooke; 0.29 acres lots 40-42 portion of lot 39 PB 3 25 Mount Airy; $310.

– Terry L. Bullin and Ligia Jimenez Bullin to Nicholas Elijah Haithcox; 0.951 acres PB 15 110 Marsh; $158.

– Robert Allen Holder and Roy Lee Holder to Brian Keith Dixon; 1.001 acres Mount Airy; $18.

– Richard R. Ross and Melva C. Ross to Cory Steven Newman; 1.727 acres PB 8 38 Dobson; $600.

– Wayne Leonard Quesenberry and Wendy Quesenberry to David Gentry; 1.802 acres PB 27 75 Bryan; $40.

– Dewey Lee Carpenter and Clairise B. Carpenter to Steven Golding and Annette Golding; 2.92 acres PB 40 3; $70.

– Emilio Lopez Sanchez and Hilda Sanchez Huesca to Kala Jarvis; 2 tracts Elkin; $0.

– Dennis Lee Noel Jr., April Ann Noel and Dennis Noel to Taylor Jennings and Matthew Jennings; 1.000 acres ; $552.