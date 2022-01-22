Central Middle elects student council officers

Pictured are the Surry Central Middle School Student Council Officers: Alexis Tran, president; Holden Atkins, vice president; and Taylin Leftwich, secretary.

Surry Central Middle School earlier this school year elected its Student Council Officers. They are Alexis Tran, president; Holden Atkins, vice president; and Taylin Leftwich, secretary. These students will oversee ideas the student council would like to put into action to help others in the community and in the school.