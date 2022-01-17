Real Estate Transfers



In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

– Joan Y. Mikosh Johnson and David Hiram Brown to Ronald James Salpietra and Janet Mary Salpietra; 10.080 acres tract 6 PB 25 82 Bryan; $1,400.

– Philip Lewis and Carol Lewis to Donna D. Lucas; 0.910 acres Wilkes; $0.

– Dwayne A. Pierce Revocable Trust Agreement, Catherine A. Pierce Revocable Trust Agreement, Dwayne A. Pierce and Catherine A. Pierce to 460 Lake Laurel Trail, LLC; 2.0 acres Stewarts Creek; $710.

– Teddy Ray Johnson to Sherrie Denise Johnson; portion of lot 5 section II Parkview Development Pilot; $0.

– Debbie Wilmoth to Andrew Wilmoth; 4.26 acres Dobson; $0.

– Carroll G. Perkins Trust, Estate of Carroll Gray Perkins, Louise Ann Mockovciak, Carroll G. Perkins, Susan Perkins, Mark Perkins, Brent Perkins and Patricia Perkins to Richard L. Ellis and Dorothy J. Ellis; tract estate of Carroll Perkins 21 E 796; $460.

– Mary J. Madison to Ryan Pardue and Melinda Lynn Pardue; lots 11-12 block A Allen Woods Village Development PB 7 71; $698.

– Mae Griffin to Albu Family Properties, LLC; 8/10 acres Elkin; $94.

– Rickey D. Martin to Danielle M. House; tract Mount Airy; $430.

– Victor Luna and Emilia Luna to Roberto Efrain Luna and Kasi Nicole Luna; tract Mount Airy; $160.

– Marcus Holton Key and Sara Graham Key to Kimberly Milligan Bryant and Ricky Allen Bryant; lot 22 section 2 Burkwood Subdivision PB 5 16 Mount Airy; $507.

– Jane Page Shoemaker to David K. Gadoury and Margaret Ann Gadoury; 0.243 acres; $400.

– Benny Gray Wagoner and Joann Roberts Wagoner to Bryan Wagoner and Chad Wagoner; lot 10 Mitchell Bluff estates PB 7 35 Elkin; $0.

– Paul H. Belk and Cecilia E. Belk to Dharmin Patel, Monika D. Patel, Shalin Patel and Cherali Patel; .981 acres lot 5 Peakland Place PB 8 117 Mount Airy; $760.

– Hugh Michael Chatham to Elkin Commons, LLC; 5.749 acres PB 26 38 Elkin; $200.

– Stephen Eugene Branch to Pinecrest Rental, LLC; 3.67 acres Dobson PID 4998-00-91-6202; $770.

– Kristie Loggins and James S. Loggins Jr. to Brandy Marie Daniel; 5.41 acres PB 15 6 Stewarts Creek; $560.

– Patricia Ann Talluri and Talluri Balaji to Pamela Collins Marion and Donald Mark Marion; 2.323 acres lot 24 Cross Creek estates PB 40 20 Mount Airy; $1,666.

– Douglas Clifton Stafford and Lynn Holder Parker to Johnna Clement; 0.493 acres Mount Airy; $276.

– Gentry Living Trust, Coney O. Gentry, Claire Gentry and Lynne G. Neaves to Curtis Lighthart and Melody Lighthart; lots 39-42 block B Blue Ridge Acres PB 5 3 Elkin; $196.

– Charles J. Horne and Collene K. Horne to Two To Tango, LLC; tract Mount Airy; $224.

– Barry D. Vanhoy and Teena Macemore Vanhoy to Taylor W. Calloway and Olivia R. Calloway; 0.64 acres lot 24 Fairfield PB 6 102 Mount Airy; $440.